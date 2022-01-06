Fast start for LSU, Mulkey

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey has the Tigers off to a strong start in SEC play with wins over two top 25 teams.

LSU (14-1, 2-0) turned back Georgia 68-62 on the road, then defeated No. 25 Texas A&M 75-66 at home on Sunday.

Mulkey, who led Baylor to three national championships, has the Tigers on a 13-game winning streak.

Alexis Morris, who transferred to LSU from Texas A&M, burned the Aggies for a career-high 30 points, including 23 in the second half. The fifth-year senior from Beaumont, Texas, averaged 6.0 points per game and played in 20 games a year ago for Texas A&M.

"It is every transfer's dream," Morris said. "It was a personal game. Coach Mulkey has been challenging me all week to step up and be the player she knows I can be. It meant a lot to me."

Jailin Cherry also scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers. LSU also got help from Vanderbilt graduate transfer Autumn Newby, who grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

With the two wins, LSU jumped six spots to No. 13 in this week's Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The guard trio of Cherry, Morris and Khayla Pointer all played 40 minutes in the win at Georgia. The victory was the third this year for LSU over top 25 opponents.

Covid-19 problems

Not even a week into SEC play, the uptick in covid-19 cases has already wreaked havoc on schedules.

Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Kentucky all have yet to play a league game, while four teams have already played two. More than half (four) of the seven games on the opening night were postponed because of issues related to the virus.

South Carolina and Mississippi State decided with 24 hours' notice to move their game from Feb. 6 to Sunday because both of their respective opponents, Ole Miss and Kentucky, couldn't play because of covid-19 issues. The SEC saw an opportunity to get a game in and provide scheduling flexibility later in the season.

It's also been a case where teams have played without major contributors. Missouri upset top-ranked South Carolina despite having just eight players and without standout Aijha Blackwell.

Mississippi State interim head coach Doug Novak said the South Carolina game came together quickly.

"Got a call the other night late that this might happen," Novak told The Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger. "I thought there's no way they'd do something like this. And sure enough, we did.

"Really no prep, just heading on a plane and playing the No. 1 team in the country. So, pretty bizarre turn of events, and I know they're just trying to get games in, but there's a lot that goes into that. And everybody's just doing the best they can."

Honoring Augustus

Former LSU great Seimone Augustus will be honored prior to the Tigers' game tonight against South Carolina.

Augustus is the most decorated player in LSU women's basketball history and helped lead the Tigers to their first four NCAA Final Fours.

The Baton Rouge native was named the 2004-05 consensus National Player of the Year as a junior, earning the Wade Trophy, the Naismith Award, the John R. Wooden Award, the Honda Award and the Victor Award. She was also named the Player of the Year by the United States Basketball Writers Association and The Associated Press. She followed that with an even more impressive senior campaign and repeated as the National Player of the Year, receiving the Wade Trophy, the Naismith Award, the Wooden Award, the Honda Award as well as being named the Player of the Year by The Associated Press.

Augustus finished her career as the second-leading scorer in LSU history with 2,702 points. She also set the NCAA record for double-figure scoring games, reaching double figures in 132 of her 140 games. As a senior, Augustus led the nation in scoring with a 22.7 points per-game clip after scoring 20.1 points per game as a junior. LSU retired her No. 33 jersey in 2010.

During her 15-year professional career, she won four WNBA championships and was an eight-time WNBA all-star. She also starred for Team USA, winning three Olympic gold medals.

Top Players

Missouri's Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen shared SEC Player of the Week honors, helping the Tigers to the upset of No. 1 South Carolina. Frank scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, while Hansen also added 21 including the game-winning layup with 0.1 seconds left in overtime.

Georgia's Jillian Hollingshead earned the league's Freshman of the Week honors, playing big minutes in the absence of starter Jenna Staiti and scoring eight points in her team's win over Florida.

From top to bottom

RK.;NET; TEAM;(RECORDS);COMMENT

1;1;South Carolina;(13-1, 1-1) Gamecocks bounced back from loss to Missouri

2;10;Tennessee;(13-1, 2-0) Lady Vols rallied past Razorbacks and getting healthy

3;18;LSU;(14-1, 2-0);Tigers jump six spots in AP poll to No. 13

4;19;Georgia;(12-2,1-1);Bulldogs wiped out double-digit deficit to down Florida

5;28;Texas A&M;(10-3, 0-1);Coach Gary Blair opens league play with tough loss

6;44;Missouri;(12-2, 1-0);Late layup leads to upset of top-ranked South Carolina

7;46;Kentucky;(7-3, 0-0);'Cats haven't played since victory on Dec. 19

8;38;Ole Miss;(12-1, 0-0);Rebels yet to begin SEC play

9;27;Arkansas;(10-4, 0-1);Razorbacks couldn't pull off upset of Tennessee

10;41;Alabama;(10-3, 1-1);Crimson Tide down rival Auburn

11;73;Mississippi State;(9-4, 0-1);Rickea Jackson leads league in scoring

12;67;Vanderbilt;(9-5, 0-0);New Coach Shea Ralph trying to turn Commodores around

13;86;Auburn;(8-4, 0-1);Tigers looking to snap 17-game losing streak in SEC play

14;91;Florida;(10-4, 0-1);Interim coach Kelly Rae Finley drops league opener

NOTE The NCAA instituted last season for women's college basketball, a rating system called the NET Rankings, which took the place of the Ratings Percentage Index. An acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET rankings take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 13 LSU 7 p.m. today

LSU is off to a hot start under Coach Kim Mulkey with wins over two top 25 teams to start SEC play, downing both Georgia and Texas A&M. But it doesn't get easier for the Tigers as the top-ranked Gamecocks come to town. South Carolina, which was upset by Missouri to begin league play, gets No. 23 Kentucky on Sunday.

By the numbers

13 Current winning streak by LSU

137 Games played by Kayla Wells at Texas A&M, which is six away from Karla Gilbert's program record of 143

700 Games as a head coach for South Carolina's Dawn Staley. Her 516-184 record ranks 13th in winning percentage (.737) among active D-1 coaches with at least 10 years coaching

14 Career-high for rebounds by Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson against Mississippi State on Sunday

3 Double-doubles by Alabama's Brittany Davis this season. She had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Crimson Tide's win over Auburn on Sunday