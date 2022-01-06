ART: South, carnivals inspire NLR art exhibits





Art exhibits at North Little Rock libraries range from fairground photographs to watercolors to paintings depicting "Southern Culture."

"A Shifting Perspective: Photographs from the Midway," featuring work by Little Rock fine art photographer Katie Adkins, opens with an artist's talk from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Laman Library Main Branch gallery, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock.

The show, which will be up until Feb. 28, includes 25 black and white photos and several large-scale prints exploring the intricate layers, relationships and themes of the carnival through a shifting perspective.

"My shifting perspective, 10 years older now than I was when I began this project, directly affects my photographic work," Adkins says. "After all, a photographer presents what she sees, and therefore, one cannot have a photograph without a glimpse at the very personal perspective of the artist. Those relationships and themes that I explored at the beginning of this project are still the subject of my work, but the way I see them is with an ever-shifting perspective. I may still be exploring the subject of the fair in another 10 years, and I imagine if I am that my perspective will be different once again."

The exhibit is free and open to the public, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Mid-Southern Watercolorists' Holiday Small Works Show and Sale will be up through Jan. 13 at the Argenta Branch Library Gallery, 420 Main St. in North Little Rock.

Admission is free and the gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Coming up, Little Rock artist Glenda McCune's exhibit of paintings, "Southern Culture," opens Jan. 21 at the Argenta Branch and will be up through Feb. 10.

"I enjoy taking my viewers on a walk down memory lane," McCune said in a news release. "I want to leave an imprint on the art community and the future generations to show them what it was like, back in my day."



