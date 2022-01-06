State gives Ritter broadband grants

Ritter Communications of Jonesboro has received state grants to deliver broadband service in Crittenden and Independence counties. The company was awarded $12.8 million by the Arkansas Legislative Council to subsidize the build-out, which is part of the Arkansas Rural Connect program to expand high-speed internet in rural communities.

"Access to quality high-speed internet is vital for all Arkansans," Ritter Chief Executive Officer Alan Morse said in making the announcement. "We're glad to be part of the effort to bring these services to rural communities across the state."

Residents in the two rural counties will have access to Ritter's internet, television and telephone services over a fiber network.

Privately owned Ritter offers broadband services to more than 100 communities in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas and has about 45,000 business, residential and wholesale customers.