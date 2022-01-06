Super Quiz: Double-Double Letter Words

1. Co-- -- -- --: a popular hot beverage.

2. Ba -- -- -- -- n: an inflatable rubber bag.

3. Ta -- -- -- --: a design fixed on the skin.

4. Ra -- -- -- -- n: a mammal with mask-like facial markings.

5. Su -- -- -- -- d: to turn out well.

6. Ba -- -- -- -- n: a woodwind instrument.

7. Ba -- -- -- -- m: a place where alcoholic drinks are served over a counter.

8. Commi -- -- -- --: a special group delegated to consider some matter.

9. C -- -- -- -- y: calmly, without getting excited or angry.

ANSWERS:

1. Coffee

2. Balloon

3. Tattoo

4. Raccoon

5. Succeed

6. Bassoon

7. Barroom

8. Committee

9. Coolly