Super Quiz: Double-Double Letter Words

1. Co-- -- -- --: a popular hot beverage.
2. Ba -- -- -- -- n: an inflatable rubber bag.
3. Ta -- -- -- --: a design fixed on the skin.
4. Ra -- -- -- -- n: a mammal with mask-like facial markings.
5. Su -- -- -- -- d: to turn out well.
6. Ba -- -- -- -- n: a woodwind instrument.
7. Ba -- -- -- -- m: a place where alcoholic drinks are served over a counter.
8. Commi -- -- -- --: a special group delegated to consider some matter.
9. C -- -- -- -- y: calmly, without getting excited or angry.
ANSWERS:
1. Coffee
2. Balloon
3. Tattoo
4. Raccoon
5. Succeed
6. Bassoon
7. Barroom
8. Committee
9. Coolly