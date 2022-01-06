LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: The Gravel Yard Band party amid 'Strange Times'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Gravel Yard Band performs an album release party for "Strange Times" at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($7) and Woody & Sunshine perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Peter Bernstein and The Ted Ludwig Trio perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday for the first "Jazz at the Joint" show in 2022 at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com.

LITTLE ROCK

Jason Lee Hale performs with Karen Jo Vennes on Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Jason Lee Hale and Karen Jo Vennes perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ "Indie Music Night" will be held at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Musicians or bands wanting to perform should call (501) 398-1323. JD and GA-20 perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15 advance, $18 day of show; $20 reserved seating). (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Bentonville blues-rockers The Jeff Horton Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($7) and "Blues House Party" will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday (no cover) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Amie & The Slingerz perform at 8 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

Eamonn McLain (from left), Erik Berry, Dave Carroll, Dave Simonett, Tim Saxhaug and Ryan Young are Trampled By Turtles, the band playing Little Rock's The Hall Wednesday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/David McClister)

◼️ Trampled by Turtles kicks off their big tour with a performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Erin Rae opens the show. Tickets are $69. (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsay performs at 8 p.m. today; The Eddie Haskell Project performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

MAUMELLE

The Back Beats perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucky's Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, (501) 271-5142.

◼️ Billy Masters presides over "open mike night" at 7 p.m. today at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

ROLAND

Brian Ramsey performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sam Allbright performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

BENTON

Bluesboy Jag performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Kitchen and Bar, 226 W. South St., Benton. No cover charge. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Steve Boyster performs at 7 p.m. today at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 982-2900.

CADDO VALLEY

Nash Rambler performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Hank Morris performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

DeFrance performs at 9 p.m. Friday and South of Saturn performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Shane Thornton performs at 8:30 p.m. today, Maximum Overdrive performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Ed Bowman performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Andy Whitten and friend perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Buck Fuffalo performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Rachel "Brick" Fields performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren Eureka Springs, (479) 363-675; wanderoolodge.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Rachel "Brick" Fields performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

HOT SPRINGS

Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Liquid Kitty performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ DJ Mike Poe performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-6686.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 622-2570.

◼️ Mike Stanley and The Vices perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 620-4000.

◼️ An "Acoustic Jam" will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Musicians of all ages are welcome and there is no cover charge. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday for the first evening of "Prime Time in the Fountain Room" and for brunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Jack Fancy performs from 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.

◼️ Jocko performs at 8 p.m. today at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Chad Marshall Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. Admission is $5. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Buck Fuffalo performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Liv and Alex perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.org.