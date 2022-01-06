LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: The Gravel Yard Band party amid 'Strange Times'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK
The Gravel Yard Band performs an album release party for "Strange Times" at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($7) and Woody & Sunshine perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.
◼️ Peter Bernstein and The Ted Ludwig Trio perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday for the first "Jazz at the Joint" show in 2022 at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com.
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ "Indie Music Night" will be held at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Musicians or bands wanting to perform should call (501) 398-1323. JD and GA-20 perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15 advance, $18 day of show; $20 reserved seating). (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.
◼️ Bentonville blues-rockers The Jeff Horton Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($7) and "Blues House Party" will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday (no cover) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.
◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.
◼️ Amie & The Slingerz perform at 8 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.
◼️ Brian Nahlen performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.
◼️ Brian Ramsay performs at 8 p.m. today; The Eddie Haskell Project performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.
MAUMELLE
The Back Beats perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucky's Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, (501) 271-5142.
◼️ Billy Masters presides over "open mike night" at 7 p.m. today at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.
ROLAND
Brian Ramsey performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sam Allbright performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.
BENTON
Bluesboy Jag performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Kitchen and Bar, 226 W. South St., Benton. No cover charge. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.
◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.
CABOT
Steve Boyster performs at 7 p.m. today at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 982-2900.
CADDO VALLEY
Nash Rambler performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.
CAMDEN
Hank Morris performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.
CONWAY
DeFrance performs at 9 p.m. Friday and South of Saturn performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.
◼️ Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.
◼️ Shane Thornton performs at 8:30 p.m. today, Maximum Overdrive performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Ed Bowman performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.
EL DORADO
Andy Whitten and friend perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Buck Fuffalo performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.
EUREKA SPRINGS
Rachel "Brick" Fields performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren Eureka Springs, (479) 363-675; wanderoolodge.com.
FAYETTEVILLE
Rachel "Brick" Fields performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.
HOT SPRINGS
Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Liquid Kitty performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.
◼️ DJ Mike Poe performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-6686.
◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 622-2570.
◼️ Mike Stanley and The Vices perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 620-4000.
◼️ An "Acoustic Jam" will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Musicians of all ages are welcome and there is no cover charge. (501) 701-4390.
◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday for the first evening of "Prime Time in the Fountain Room" and for brunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.
◼️ Jack Fancy performs from 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.
◼️ Jocko performs at 8 p.m. today at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Chad Marshall Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. Admission is $5. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.
MAGNOLIA
Buck Fuffalo performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Liv and Alex perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.org.