Protesters set Kazakhstan sites ablaze

MOSCOW — Protesters in Kazakhstan’s largest city stormed the presidential residence and the mayor’s office Wednesday, and set both on fire, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply in the Central Asian nation.

Police reportedly fired on some protesters at the residence in Almaty before fleeing. They have clashed repeatedly with demonstrators in recent days, deploying water cannons in the freezing weather, and firing tear gas and concussion grenades.

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said eight police officers and national guard members were killed in the unrest and more than 300 were injured. No figures on civilian casualties were released.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest and declared a two-week state of emergency for the whole country. The government resigned in response to the unrest.

Although the protests began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied petroleum gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, their size and rapid spread suggested that they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The protests appear to have no identifiable leader or demands.

Australia, Japan to sign defense treaty

SYDNEY — Australia and Japan will sign a treaty today to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic.” Prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan will meet in a virtual summit to sign the agreement, which Morrison said “will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.” “Australia and Japan are the closest of friends,” Morrison added. “Our special strategic partnership is stronger than it has ever been, reflecting our shared values, our commitment to democracy and human rights and our common interests in a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific region.” In September, Australia signed the so-called Aukus trilateral security pact with the United States and Britain under which those two countries pledged to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

The deal upset China, which said Aukus “seriously undermined regional peace and stability, intensified the arms race and undermined international non-proliferation efforts.”

U.S. cracks down on Bosnian Serb chief

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced sanctions Wednesday against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region and undermine a U.S.-brokered peace accord from more than 25 years ago.

The Treasury Department also alleged that Dodik has used his leadership position to accumulate wealth through graft and bribery, including by providing government contracts and monopolies to business associates.

The practical impact of the Biden administration’s actions is that any property or interest belonging to Dodik in the United States is now blocked and must be reported. Also Wednesday, the State Department accused one current and one former senior Bosnia and Herzegovina official of corruption, designations that prevent them from entering the U.S.

Dodik, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency that also includes a Bosniak and a Croat official, has for years been advocating the separation of the Bosnian Serb semi-autonomous mini-state from Bosnia and having it become part of neighboring Serbia.

That what would be a breach of the Dayton Accords, the 1995 U.S.-sponsored peace agreement that ended Bosnia’s bloody civil war, which killed more than 100,000 people. Dodik has repeatedly said he doesn’t care about U.S. sanctions, adding that this would bring Serbs even closer to their “true friends” — Russia and China.

Anti-shots forces attack health workers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Dozens of anti-vaccination protesters in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe attacked a hospital director and other medical staffers after other recent violent demonstrations against vaccines and covid-19 restrictions, officials said Wednesday.

The attack occurred Tuesday outside the University Hospital Center as police tried to escort the director and other staffers elsewhere for safety. The hospital said the director briefly lost consciousness, and that the crowd ripped the clothes of the deputy general director and threw urine at both. The car of an executive assistant also was damaged, officials said.

A health workers’ union that organized Tuesday’s demonstration and previous ones that turned violent to protest vaccine requirements and other measures told local media that members are seeking to recover lost wages after being suspended for refusing to become vaccinated as required by law.

Guadeloupe’s prefect, Alexandre Rochatte, condemned the attacks and said the government will prosecute those responsible.

A riot police squad moves in to block demonstrators during an anti-government protest Wednesday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. People angry over the doubling of prices for liquefied gas used as fuel for vehicles stormed the presidential residence and the mayor’s office, setting both on fire. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest. (AP/Vladimir Tretyakov)





