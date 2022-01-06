Three die in Arkansas roadway crashes

Three people were killed and two injured in crashes on Arkansas roads between Sunday and Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Mary Clark, 59, of Rison was killed in a single-vehicle wreck just before 9:45 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 in rural Cleveland County.

Clark was a passenger in a 2019 Jeep Wrangler driven by Stephen Clark, 60, also of Rison. The Jeep was northbound on U.S. 63 when it left the road and struck a fence and two trees.

Stephen Clark was injured in the crash and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Investigating troopers determined the road was damp at the time of the wreck and the weather was clear, the report states.

Joshua Waschalk, 42, of Pine Bluff died of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 530 south of Little Rock. The report did not list the time of the crash.

Waschalk's 2018 Mazda was southbound on the interstate near the Saline County line when it veered off the road into a grassy median, down an embankment and into a creek.

Troopers said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, the report states.

Jalyn Mayweathers, 26, of rural Jefferson County died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer truck shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday in rural Hot Spring County.

Mayweathers was a passenger in an eastbound 2009 Dodge driven by Rashad Nalls, 31, of rural Lincoln County. Nalls' Dodge was passing another vehicle when a 2018 Kenworth truck approached in the westbound lane and both vehicles swerved in the same direction trying to avoid a collision.

The Dodge and the big rig hit head-on and came to rest in a roadside ditch. Nalls was injured in the crash and was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment.

Troopers said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, the report states.