TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UALR men at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La. RECORDS UALR 6-7, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 8-6, 0-2 SERIES UALR leads 22-19

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Isaiah Palermo 6-5, Jr. 12.4 4.8 G Marko Lukic 6-7, Jr. 11.7 3.5 G DJ Smith 6-0, Fr. 4.9 2.7 F Myron Gardner 6-6, Jr. 7.0 6.0 F Nikola Maric 6-10, Sr. 14.5 6.4 COACH Darrell Walker (48-53 in fourth season at UALR, 94-71 in sixth season overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Elijah Gonzales 5-11, Jr. 7.0 3.9 G Koreem Ozier 6-1, Jr. 12.0 3.1 G Andre Jones 6-5, Sr. 13.1 3.3 F Russell Harrison 6-7, Sr. 11.8 5.3 F Thomas Howell 6-8, Fr. 10.1 5.1 COACH Keith Richard (136-219 in 12th season at Louisiana-Monroe and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULM 70.8 Points for 78.8 72.1 Points against 76.9 -0.1 Rebound margin -4.6 0.8 Turnover margin 3.7 43.3 FG pct. 47.8 31.1 3-pt pct. 34.1 72.9 FT pct. 71.4

CHALK TALK Today’s game begins a three-game road trip for UALR. It’ll be followed by games at Louisiana-Lafayette and Arkansas State … This will be the first game the Trojans have played outside the state since their 86-55 loss at Colorado State on Dec. 1 in Fort Collins, Colo.

ASU men at La.-Lafayette

WHEN 7 p.m. Central WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS ASU 10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 7-5, 2-0 SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 57-29

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Fields 6-0, So. 8.0 3.8 G Desi Sills 6-2, Jr. 14.2 2.8 F Norchad Omier 6-7, Fr. 15.1 10.4 F Keyon Wesley 6-9, Jr. 5.2 4.7 G Marquis Eaton 6-2, Sr. 12.2 2.8 COACH Mike Balado (61-72 in fifth season at ASU and overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Trajan Wesley 5-9, Jr. 3.8 1.6 F Joe Charles 6-7, Fr. 5.5 2.5 F Kobe Julien 6-6, Fr. 9.1 3.3 F Theo Akwuba 6-11, Jr. 9.8 8.0 F Jordan Brown 6-11, So. 14.8 8.8 COACH Bob Marlin (211-156 in 12th season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 559-321 in 28th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULL 74.3 Points for 70.7 72.1 Points against 67.6 2.8 Rebound margin 5.4 0.4 Turnover margin -1.4 47.2 FG pct. 40.6 33.0 3-pt pct. 34.3 75.6 FT pct. 66.5

CHALK TALK ASU’s Norchad Omier currently leads the NCAA Division I in career rebounding average, at 11.6 per game. His average this season is at 10.4 … The Red Wolves are on a three-game winning streak heading into today’s game.