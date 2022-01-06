Two Bella Vista men remain jailed after setting off explosive device

BENTONVILLE -- Two Bella Vista men remain in the Benton County jail after their arrests Monday in connection with setting off an explosive device on New Year's Eve.

Ricky Burnett, 42, and Joseph Witten, 38, were arrested in connection with a series of explosions in Bella Vista.

Burnett was being held Wednesday in lieu of $350,000 cash-only bail. He was being held without bail in connection with a probation violation. Witten was being held Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 cash-only bail.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green set the bail during a hearing Tuesday.

Burnett and Witten were arrested in connection with criminal possession of explosive material. Burnett also was arrested in connection with criminal acts involving explosives, criminal use of prohibited weapons, endangering the welfare of a minor and criminal mischief.

Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. Saturday of remnants of a small explosive device and damage to a park bench near some townhomes on Estes Drive, according to court documents.

The caller gave police a battery with wires taped to it and told them a bench had been blown up with some sort of explosive device, according to the affidavit. The caller reported seeing a man taking photographs and picking up items before leaving in a car, according to the affidavit.

Police officers observed pieces of the bench, orange plastic and wires spread across the area, the affidavit states. Officers found fishing line tied to a piece of the bench blown off and the line led to the front porch of 9 Connie Lane, according to the affidavit.

Officers went to the home and questioned Witten outside the home, the affidavit states. Witten denied having any knowledge of the explosion, according to the affidavit. One of the officers noticed the same orange plastic in the park at the home, and he saw pieces of electrical tape and empty Tannerite bottles, according to the affidavit.

Witten admitted to police he pulled the fishing string detonating the explosive, but then denied doing it after police asked him again, according to the affidavit.

Witten told police Burnett was one of the people who had been at his home on New Year's Eve, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Witten's home and found a container with Tannerite on it, a plastic container with residue, a package of sonic boom powder, a battery with electrical tape, a lithium ion battery and audio wiring, according to the affidavit.

Witten told police Burnett purchased and made everything and they planned to set off two devices, and one device was completely made and ready to be put together and fired, according to the affidavit.

Burnett told police he heard the explosion but wasn't involved, according to the affidavit.

Burnett denied taking photographs of the bench and showed police his phone, the affidavit states. The officer asked to see the deleted files on the phone and saw a photograph of the park bench. Police seized the cellphone for an application for a search warrant, according to the affidavit.

Police also found wiring and batteries, and black powder-like material was found on a work bench at Burnett's home, according to the affidavit.

Burnett told police they used Tannerite to make the device and said the plan was to make nothing more than a big firework, according to the affidavit.

Police also received reports from callers concerning explosions Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, according to the affidavit.

Burnett pleaded guilty in July to possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He was placed on six years of state-supervised probation.