SWAC MEN

UAPB 70, ALABAMA STATE 68

PINE BLUFF -- Shawn Williams scored 22 points to rally the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from an eight-point, second-half deficit and defeat Alabama State at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Kylen Milton and Brahm Harris both had 11 points for UAPB (3-13, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which was coming off a dismal showing Monday in a 70-50 loss to Alabama A&M.

The Golden Lions trailed 59-51 with 9:06 left before Trey Sampson scored inside to start an 13-6 run for UAPB. Milton's dunk with 3:04 remaining in the game later gave the Golden Lions a 66-65 lead. UAPB remained ahead but had to survive a missed lay-up from Alabama State's E.J. Clark with five seconds to go to pull out the victory.

Clark, along with Jordan O'Neal, each had 12 points while D.J. Jackson and Jayme Mitchell tossed in 11 apiece for Alabama State (2-12, 1-1).

UAPB finished 22 of 54 (40.7%) from the floor and came away with 22 points off 15 turnovers.

Alabama State ended 27-of-55 (49.1%) shooting.