U.S. adds most jobs since June

U.S. companies in December added the most jobs in seven months, indicating that more Americans are returning to the labor force and helping employers to fill a near-record number of open positions.

Businesses' payrolls grew by 807,000 last month, after a downwardly revised 505,000 gain in November, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 410,000 rise.

The data precede Friday's monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which is forecast to show that the U.S. added 384,000 private payrolls in December. ADP's data don't always align with those of the government because of different measurement techniques.

"Job gains were broad-based, as goods producers added the strongest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a statement.

The larger-than-expected payrolls gain could indicate that employers had more success hiring in December as higher wages and attractive working terms lured people off the sidelines. Even so, a surge in covid-19 infections in recent weeks could affect hiring if more Americans pull back on activities like travel and restaurant dining, and businesses struggle to stay open.

Trade, transportation and utilities payrolls rose 138,000, the biggest gain since September 2020, while manufacturing employment was up 74,000. That was the largest advance since September 2020.

Construction payrolls climbed 62,000 in December, professional and business openings rose 130,000 and service-provider employment rose by 669,000 in December, the most since June, led by leisure and hospitality.

ADP's payroll data represent firms employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S.

Successive Labor Department reports have shown a shrunken labor force, with potential employees kept on the sidelines or retiring early. Bosses are desperate for new hires to meet surging demand, driving wages up and giving inflation-wary officials at the Federal Reserve something else to monitor.

Government data suggests that in many industries, worker shortages will likely persist for years -- or even decades -- after covid-19 is gone.

The labor force is projected to grow by 6.5 million workers through 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's down from almost 10 million for the 10 years ending in 2019, and even bigger numbers in previous decades.

A combination of slower population growth inside the country and fewer migrants arriving from outside -- both exacerbated by the pandemic, but also pre-dating it -- suggests that in periods of strong or even steady economic growth, companies could have trouble finding people for entry-level jobs.

"Call it a crisis if you will, but it's been building," says William Emmons, an economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve. "We have a problem. Where are the workers going to come from?"

Along with falling birth rates and higher death rates, trends that got worse after the financial crisis and again in the pandemic, "immigration is probably going to be lower and slower," Emmons says. "This safety valve that enabled us to continue to operate an economy based on an unending supply of low-cost, low-skilled labor -- that is probably not going to be viable."

Similar demographics across developed economies have fueled a debate about whether decades of low inflation may go into reverse, as fewer workers have more bargaining power and wages rise.

Businesses got a preview of the labor squeeze in late 2019 as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The Fed's regional survey for November that year reported a worker shortage that "spanned most industries and skill levels."

Even some giant companies able to offer higher pay can see looming limits.

"The foundation of the economy is labor," Elon Musk said in a video interview with The Wall Street Journal on Dec. 6, explaining why Tesla is working flat-out to develop robots. "There are not enough people. I cannot emphasize this enough."

Along with health-care and social services, as baby-boomers age, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says leisure and hospitality will be the fastest-growing employer in the coming decade.