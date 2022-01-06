USA Truck to buy 10 electric vehicles

USA Truck Inc. has agreed to buy 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks, with an option to buy 90 more zero-emission vehicles in the next two years.

The Van Buren-based trucking and logistics firm entered a letter of intent for an initial order of the electric, heavy-duty vehicles from Thompson Truck Centers, a Nikola Corp. sales and service dealer in Nashville.

The order is one of the first from USA Truck as competitors experiment with new technologies to improve their fleets and reach emissions goals.

The letter of intent established Thompson as the sales, service, maintenance and energy infrastructure provider for the Nikola battery-electric vehicles expected to be delivered in the next six months. It also has an option for USA Truck to purchase more Nikola trucks in the coming years.

James Reed, USA Truck's president and chief executive, said in a written statement that the partnership advances the company's environmental, social and governance goals and underscores its commitment to sustainability.

The Nikola Tre BEV model is designed for short and medium hauls with a range of 350 miles on a single 120-minute charge, according to Nikola's website.

-- Nathan Owens

Walmart's Moosejaw taking applications

Outdoor outfitter Moosejaw, owned by Walmart Inc., is taking applications from Northwest Arkansas startups for its business accelerator program.

The 2022 Outdoor Accelerator program provides business opportunities to underrepresented groups in the outdoor industry, Moosejaw said in a news release. Ultimately four applicants will be selected to participate.

Winners will receive a product launch in Moosejaw's stores and on its website, complete with a marketing and social media strategy. They will also take part in an eight-week mentoring program with sessions on strategy, marketing, e-commerce and retail.

And new this year, the winners will be connected to resources to help them build inclusivity into their business "from the ground up," Moosejaw said.

The company will take applications through Feb. 3. They may be submitted at http://www.moosejaw.com.

Moosejaw, which mainly operates online, opened its first Arkansas storefront in downtown Bentonville in October. Walmart acquired the brand in 2017. The store is Moosejaw's 12th location.

-- Serenah McKay

State index finishes with loss of 25.50

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 780.73, down 25.50.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. fell 10.5% and P.A.M. transport shares fell 9.1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.