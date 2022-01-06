Volunteers slip by Rebels in overtime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points, including a critical three-pointer and two big free throws in overtime, as No. 18 Tennessee pulled out a 66-60 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Olivier Nkamhoua added 13 points for the Volunteers (10-3, 1-1 SEC), who never during regulation but outscored Ole Miss 15-9 in the extra period. Josiah-Jordan James scored 10.

Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels (8-5, 0-1). Down five players -- two injured and three in covid-19 protocol -- Mississippi started strong but couldn't hang on.

The Rebels led 8-0 before Tennessee finally scored 7:40 into the game. The Volunteers missed their first 10 shots and opened 1 for 15 from the field. Ole Miss led by as many as 12 in the first half.

Matthew Murrell scored 17 points for Mississippi, and Nysier Brooks had 10 rebounds.

Tennessee super-senior John Fulkerson broke the school record for games played with 143, surpassing Wayne Chisum's mark set from 2006-10.

NO. 15 ALABAMA 81,

FLORIDA 70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and No. 15 Alabama opened the second half with a 22-4 run en route to a victory over Florida.

The Crimson Tide (11-3, 2-0) used the huge spurt to win consecutive games for the first time in a month and notch its first road victory of the season.

Florida (9-4) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to nine. The Gators never got closer than that the rest of the way.

Florida lost for the fourth time in seven games and the first of three in a row against ranked teams. It was a daunting stretch for the Gators that became more difficult when they had to postpone a game and pause practices during the holiday break because of a covid-19 outbreak within the team.

Coach Mike White's group was at full strength Wednesday, but several players had returned in recent days. The Gators looked sluggish at times, no more so than coming out of the locker room at halftime.

Ellis finished with 13 points for the Crimson Tide, which had all five starters score in double figures. Jaden Shackelford chipped in 14, and Charles Bediako added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Castleton led the Gators with 19 points but also had four of the team's 20 turnovers. CJ Felder had 12 points and Myreon Jones added 11.

In other Top 25 games Wednesday night, Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 for its eighth victory in a row. The Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) led by just four at halftime because they turned the ball over 12 times. But then Michigan State made three three-pointers early in the second half to go ahead 47-39 and maintained the lead by taking better care of the basketball, finishing with 19 turnovers. Derrick Walker scored 16 for the Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-4). ... Josh Carlton scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 12 Houston past South Florida, 83-66 Carlton's previous best was 21 points for UConn on March 7, 2019, against Temple. Kyler Edwards, who returned after missing Sunday's 66-61 win at Temple with a sprained ankle, had 15 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds for the Cougars (13-2, 2-0 AAC). ... Justin Moore scored 22 points and Jermaine Samuels added 18 to lead No. 19 Villanova to a 75-41 victory over Creighton. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and Brandon Slater chipped in with 10 for Villanova (10-4, 3-1 Big East), which has steadied itself with three consecutive wins following consecutive losses by a combined 41 points. The Wildcats avenged a 79-59 defeat at Creighton on Dec. 17. Alex O'Connell scored 13 for the Bluejays (10-4, 2-1). Izaiah Brockington's four-point play with 1:52 left propelled No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47. Brockington's fall-away three-pointer came moments after Texas Tech took a 42-40 lead. The Cyclones guard was knocked off balance, but his clutch shot swished through. The resulting foul gave Brockington a chance for a four-point play, and his free throw gave Iowa State a 44-42 advantage. Brockington led the Cyclones (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Aljaz Kunc added 13 points. Davion Warren paced the Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1) with 12 points.

