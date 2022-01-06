Walmart plans delivery expansion

Walmart Inc. is scaling up the in-home delivery service it's been testing in a few markets with a plan to reach 30 million U.S. households by year's end.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Wednesday that it plans to promote more than 3,000 current employees to delivery driver positions this year to support the expansion of the service.

It will also build out a fleet of all-electric delivery vans. Walmart said in a separate news release that it has reserved 5,000 electric vans from GM subsidiary BrightDrop for the delivery fleet.

"BrightDrop's proven ability to bring a sustainable electric van to market makes them a great partner to support our growing InHome Delivery service, and we look forward to continue driving our goal of operating a 100% zero-emissions logistics fleet by 2040," said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile for Walmart U.S.

InHome uses specially trained, experienced employees to deliver fresh groceries and everyday essentials into customers' homes, including placing them directly into home or garage refrigerators. They can also pick up Walmart.com returns.

The service grew out of Walmart's technology incubator, Store No. 8. It debuted in October 2019 in three test markets -- Kansas City, Mo.; Pittsburgh; and Vero Beach, Fla. In April, it expanded into Northwest Arkansas, operating out of six stores.

The pilot program made the service available to 6 million households, Ward said. It helps busy customers avoid making a trip to the store or being home to accept a delivery, he said.

"Identifying ways to save time and money is our purpose," Ward said, "and nothing showcases that better than InHome Delivery, which is why we're excited to bring the convenience of InHome to even more customers in 2022."

InHome Delivery costs $19.95 a month or $148 a year, and tips are built into the membership price. Customers can provide one-time access to their delivery driver by using their own "smart" lock or garage keypad. They may also buy a smart lock from InHome for $49.95.

Both Target Corp. and Instacart have annual subscriptions for grocery delivery, but neither include access to customers' homes.

Delivery employees wear a propriety camera on their vests that lets customers control access to their homes and watch the delivery remotely. An optional app lets customers get delivery notifications and watch livestreams of the delivery plus the recorded video later.

To alleviate health concerns during the pandemic, the company has said previously, delivery workers wear masks and gloves, and sanitize every surface they touch before leaving. And all employees are screened for fever at the start of their shifts.

The role of "associate employee driver" is a full-time position, Walmart said. Drivers are paid $1.50 an hour more than most store positions, "a pay differential designed to attract top talent," the company said.

"This new role is yet another example of how technology is enabling us to offer new career opportunities that just didn't exist a few years ago," said Julie Murphy, chief people officer for Walmart U.S.

As part of Walmart's last-mile delivery strategy, the company said, InHome is the latest delivery option to be scaled up to reach more customers. It complements regular and express delivery, which is already available to 70% of the U.S. population.

In addition, the retailer is testing high-tech delivery options such as drones and self-driving cars.