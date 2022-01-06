Forecasters: Winter weather advisories in effect as parts of state report snow, sleet

Winter weather advisories are in effect Thursday through noon for parts of northern and east central Arkansas, and through 6 p.m. for far east and northeast Arkansas as portions of the state report seeing snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front was south of Arkansas on Thursday morning, with colder air in place across the state, according to a briefing from the weather service.

Significant snow, sleet or freezing rain totals were not expected, but parts of northeastern Arkansas may see up to two inches of snow, with chances slimming by the afternoon, the briefing states.

Some parts of east central Arkansas may see light freezing rain, forecasters say.

Parts of east central and southeast Arkansas may see minimal ice accumulation with amounts less than a tenth of an inch, with most areas seeing just a few hundredths of an inch, forecasters say.

According to the weather service, temperatures will be in mid-to-high 30s by noon Thursday in Central Arkansas, while northern parts of the state will see temperatures in mid-20s to low 30s.