2 apply to be new Springdale police chief

SPRINGDALE -- Two officers have stepped forward to be the Police Department's next chief.

Assistant Chief Frank Gamble and Capt. Derek Hudson have submitted applications, Katherine Bowen, an assistant in the city's Human Resources department, said Thursday.

The application deadline is today, said Bob Downum, chairman of the city's Civil Service Commission. The five-member commission will meet Monday to determine interview times, he said.

"They're both really good men," Downum said. "They both are very qualified for the job. They both are well-trained, and they're ready for it."

The commission decided last month to search internally for a new chief.

Gamble joined the department as a patrolman in 1998. He was appointed to the assistant chief position last fall. He holds a bachelor's degree from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo.

Hudson joined the department as a dispatcher in 1998. He serves as the captain of administration.

Hudson holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Northwest Arkansas Community College and a bachelor's degree in education, focusing on human resources and workforce development.

The city's job description for police chief lists requirements as a bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university, 11 years of law enforcement experience and at least seven years of management experience. Downum said the Police Department has four men who meet that criteria.

Police Chief Mike Peters on Dec. 15 announced his retirement after 30 years with the department. His last day will be Jan. 31. He has served as chief since Sept. 11, 2015.

Peters was hired as a patrolman in June 1991 after 5½ years in the U.S. Army. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said last month that he believes the Police Department does a good job of preparing its officers and others to advance and continue to build on its traditions.

"It's a lot more -- and it has to be -- than administrative skills," Sprouse said. "It needs to be someone the department has respect for, so they will follow the leadership. That's the most important thing in my book."

The Civil Service Commission hires and fires police chiefs but has asked for Sprouse's input to determine the needs and wants of the city in three other searches for chiefs, including Peters and newly hired Fire Chief Blake Holte.