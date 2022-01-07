Troopers: 2 dead in Drew County after vehicle overturns, submerges in ditch

Two people were killed in rural Drew County on Thursday night after their vehicle landed upside-down in a ditch full of water, troopers said.

Drew Anthony Thomas, 22, of Monticello was driving a 2000 Toyota south on Arkansas 35 when the crash happened at about 7:25 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle exited the road on the right side and entered a steep embankment.

The vehicle overturned on its top and landed in a deep ditch full of water, according to the report. It came to rest on its top submerged in water, troopers said.

The driver and a passenger, 21-year-old Talia Latrice Pirtle of Memphis, died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the incident as clear and dry.

At least 7 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.