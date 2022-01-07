Amid caution, Carnival kicks off in New Orleans





NEW ORLEANS -- Vaccinated, masked and ready-to-revel New Orleans residents began ushering in Carnival season Thursday with plans for a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line, an annual march honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter and a collective, wary eye on coronavirus statistics.

Carnival officially begins each year on Jan. 6 -- the 12th day after Christmas -- and, usually, comes to a raucous climax on Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year.

Thursday's planned festivities come two years after a successful Mardi Gras became what officials later realized was an early Southern superspreader of covid-19 -- nearly a year after city officials canceled 2021 parades.

This year, the party is going on despite rapidly rising covid-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Still, in a season known for excess, the virus prompted restraint.

"Without a doubt, we will have Mardi Gras 2022," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a Thursday morning kickoff event, where participants removed protective masks long enough to sample slices of King Cake, a seasonal delicacy.













More opulent parades will follow in February as Mardi Gras nears.

"It was certainly the right thing to do to cancel last year," said Dr. Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist who also is a member of the Krewe of Muses. "We didn't have vaccines. There was raging and very serious illness all over the place."

Now, she notes, the vaccination rate is high in New Orleans.

While only about 65% of the total city population is fully vaccinated, according to the city's statistics, 81% of all adults are fully vaccinated. And the overall percentage is expected to increase now that eligibility is open to younger children.

People from outside the city are a big part of Mardi Gras crowds, but Cantrell's anti-virus measures include proof of vaccination or a negative test for most venues.

Reasons for concern remain in a state where the pandemic has claimed more than 15,000 lives over the past two years.

Louisiana health officials reported 1,412 hospitalizations as of Wednesday -- up from fewer than 200 in mid-December.

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press.







