Arkansas' north, northeast see snow but few problems





Northern and northeast Arkansas saw traffic and school disruptions from 1-2 inches of snow Thursday morning as temperatures dropped throughout the state, according to weather and government officials.

Piggott reported 2 inches of snow, Mountain Home and Harrison saw 1-2 inches and Jonesboro got an inch, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

"Anything that is on the road now could impact travel tomorrow as well," Samantha Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Memphis, said Thursday afternoon. "We will see some sun tomorrow, but that could melt and then low temperatures again could refreeze it."

Black ice is the largest concern for areas that saw precipitation, Brown said.

Temperatures should bounce back into the 50s or higher for most the state by Saturday, officials said.

Craighead County's County Judge Marvin Day said schools closed in the county Thursday, but by midday most the major roads and intersections were clear.

"We've been out sanding the intersection and things of that nature today," Day said. "This morning it was pretty slushy and a little slick in places. After lunch the snow quit, and a lot of the areas of traffic have been cleaned up."

Day said it is possible some of the secondary roads still have some snow that could freeze overnight and cause slick spots this morning.

Baxter County's County Judge Mikey Pendergrass said at least one school closed in the county but most remained opened, including the Mountain Home School District. By afternoon most the roads in the county were clear, he said.

"A few minor accidents during the height of the snow falling around 8 or 9 a.m. this morning," he said in an email. "But other than that it has been mostly without incident."

The Arkansas Department of Transportation pretreated roadways with salt brine Wednesday ahead of the system, said Dave Parker, department spokesman.

"It did its magic," Parker said Thursday. "We had relatively few incidents up there. We had a couple, but that is to be expected when you have a little bit of ice and snow."

Parker said the department started checking equipment and salt supplies in mid-December to prepare for winter weather.

"The salt supplies from across the districts was in good shape," he said. "There was no areas of concern. We are in good shape to start the year."

Thursday's snow system provided an opportunity for staffers to get in storm mode, he said.

"The strike teams were ready to go if we needed them," Parker said. "Overall we are prepared and ready for what may be coming in the next few weeks or months."

Dylan Cooper, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Little Rock, said there isn't much of a concern in coming days for Arkansas. He said it is possible the northern portion of the state could see some rain and a little mix during the early hours Saturday.

"It would be kind of what we saw today in Central Arkansas," Cooper said. "Some icicles hanging off the cars."

Thursday night temperatures were forecast to be in the low teens across northern Arkansas, upper teens to the low 20s in Central Arkansas and upper 20s in the southern portion of the state.

Cooper said by Saturday temperatures are expected to be in the 60s in southern Arkansas, in the 50s in Central Arkansas and in the 40s in northern Arkansas.

"We are doing weather whiplash again," Cooper said.





Mike Thomas uses a leaf blower to clear the snow off his pickup Thursday in Owensboro, Ky., after helping his wife get her windshield wipers working. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South, including northern and northeast Arkansas, with snow, freezing rain and sleet, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky on its way toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (AP/The Messenger-Inquirer/Greg Eans)





