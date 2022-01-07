Arkansas sets record for fourth day in a row, with 8,434 new covid cases

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases jumped by more than 8,400 on Friday, setting a record for a single-day increase for the fourth consecutive day and pushing the state's cumulative count of cases since the start of the pandemic to more than 600,000.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Friday by 41, to 933. That's its highest level since Sept. 23 and the eighth consecutive day of double-digit increases.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 20, to 9,298.

The 8,434 cases added to the state's count on Friday followed record-setting jumps of 7,787 on Thursday, 7,488 on Wednesday, 6,562 on Tuesday and 4,978 last week, on Dec. 30. Before then, the biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic was a spike of 4,304 cases on Jan. 1, 2021.





At a record level since Sunday, the average daily increase in the state’s case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 5,480.

With new cases continuing to outpace recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active topped 50,000 for the first time. The case count rose by 6,541, to 50,710, setting an all-time high for the fourth consecutive day.

After falling slightly a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by eight, to 135, its highest level since Oct. 15.

Growing for the ninth straight day, the number who were in intensive care rose by 11, to 279. The number was already at its highest level since Oct. 7.

The number of the state's intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied fell by one, to 45.

People with covid-19 made up almost 26% of the state's patients in intensive care on Friday, up slightly from about 25% a day earlier.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 604,843, topping 600,000 three months after it rose above 500,000.

After the state’s first case was diagnosed, on March 11, 2020, it took just over seven months for the number to climb to 100,000, on Oct. 20, 2020.

The count topped 200,000 on Dec. 19, 2020, then passed 300,000 on Feb. 3, 2021, and 400,000 on Aug. 6, 2021.

