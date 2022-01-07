Police beat: Assault charge filed on inmate Man arrested in break-in, holdup

Assault charge

filed on inmate

A man who is an inmate in the Pulaski County jail faces a felony assault charge after authorities say he spat on a guard during a fight Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Darrell Johnson, 31, spat in a guard's face during a fight Thursday, the report states.

Johnson was originally arrested Oct. 4, 2019, on a misdemeanor failure to appear charge, but he was arrested again Nov. 5, 2019, after a judge issued a felony bench warrant and his bail set at $200,000.

Man arrested in

break-in, holdup

North Little Rock Police arrested a man they say was involved in an armed robbery and a residential burglary, according to an arrest report.

London Moore, 27, of North Little Rock, was arrested Wednesday evening at the office of the North Little Rock Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Police say he confessed to breaking into a Sycamore Street home with an accomplice and stealing a Playstation 4, another game system and a TV. Moore admitted to keeping the TV and setting up an account on the owner's Netflix, the report states.

Moore is also charged in an armed robbery that happened on Dec. 31, when a woman said she responded to a Facebook Marketplace listing offering an Xbox game system for sale. Instead, a man drew a gun on her and told her to give him the money.

The victim asked if the gun was real, and the man racked the pistol's slide, ejecting a cartridge into her car. She gave the man $160 and drove away.

Moore is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, aggravated robbery and residential burglary, all felonies.