Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a "dagger at the throat of democracy" with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

In his address, Biden condemned Trump for waging an "undemocratic" and "un-American" campaign against the legitimacy of the election system that he likened to the actions of autocrats and dictators in faraway countries.

"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said, standing in the same National Statuary Hall that was invaded by throngs of Trump supporters a year ago.

"He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than his country's interests and America's interests, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can't accept he lost."

Without using Trump's name, the president assailed the "defeated former president" for trying to rewrite history and for casting the attackers of a year ago as patriots.

"Those who stormed this Capitol and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so," he added, "held a dagger at the throat of America, at American democracy."

Biden's speech kicked off a commemoration that, instead of showcasing American unity, underscored just how fractured the nation remains a year after Trump's refusal to accept defeat at the ballot box stirred backers to invade the Capitol, disrupt the counting of the Electoral College votes and sent lawmakers scurrying for safety.

Biden and Democratic leaders scripted a day of addresses, discussions and a candlelight vigil while Republican leaders largely stayed away, with many GOP senators heading to Georgia for the funeral of their former colleague, Johnny Isakson.

Until the anniversary, Biden had mentioned the attack only sparingly but he aggressively weighed in Thursday and coupled his message with a call for voting rights legislation that Democrats have long been urging. He has a separate speech on the subject scheduled for next week.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke before Biden, said, "We must pass voting rights bills that are now before the Senate."

Biden used his 20-minute speech to more directly blame Trump for encouraging the violence a year ago than ever before and for sitting in his private White House dining room watching television and "doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives were at risk, and the nation's capital under siege."

He offered his most extended rebuttal of the claims that the 2020 election was somehow stolen, noting that repeated recounts, court battles and inquiries have turned up no meaningful fraud. He pointed out that Republicans did not challenge Republican victories for Congress and governor's mansions based on the same ballots that they claim were illegitimate in the presidential race.

"This wasn't a group of tourists," Biden said. "This was an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people."

FROM REPUBLICANS

Only a few Republican lawmakers issued condemnations of the year-old attack, while fringe members of the GOP tried to fill the void by staging a news conference to elevate unsubstantiated theories that federal agents may have secretly played a role in fomenting the rioters, who have been described by prosecutors and judges as Trump followers inspired by his rhetoric.

In the House chamber, the only Republican member spotted on the floor for a moment of silence marking the anniversary was Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the party's leading critics of Trump. She was joined in the front row by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, also a former member of the House.

Dick Cheney was greeted cordially by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, who have praised his daughter for her courage, an extraordinary spectacle reflecting how much Trump has transformed the political dynamics of the country.

"I'm deeply disappointed we don't have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution," Dick Cheney told Jonathan Karl of ABC News.

Earlier in the morning, his daughter castigated fellow Republicans for "looking the other way" rather than confronting the threat represented by the Capitol attack.

"All of my colleagues, anyone who attempts to minimize what happened, anyone who denies the truth of what happened, they ought to be ashamed of themselves," Liz Cheney said on NBC's "Today" show. "History is watching, and history will judge them."

One of Cheney's former political advisers, Karl Rove, also published an article Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, endorsing the congressional investigation into the attack and criticizing Republicans who have tried to move on prematurely.

"There can be no soft-pedaling what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy," he wrote.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was also one of the few Republican lawmakers to offer a statement on the occasion.

"Democracy is fragile," he said in an implicit rebuke of those in his party who have sought to dismiss the impact of last year's assault. "[I]t cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election."

Republicans accused the White House and Democrats of politicizing the attack to promote legislation meant to benefit their own party and rejected Biden's indictment of Trump.

From Florida, Trump revived his attack on the elections. He accepted no responsibility for sending the thousands of supporters to the Capitol that day when he told them to "fight like hell." By Thursday evening, he was sending out a fundraising appeal.

Trump, who had once planned to stage his own televised event on the anniversary, opted not to appear in public, bowing to concerns among some of his advisers that such an event would do him political harm. Instead, he released a statement after Biden spoke in which he repeated his claim that the 2020 election was "rigged."

"This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed," Trump said in the statement.

Even among congressional Republicans who condemned the attack in the days afterward, few speak that way now -- some joining in Trump's false portrayals.

"What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden," tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a sometimes Trump confidant who had initially said he had abandoned Trump after the riot only to quickly embrace him again.

Two of Trump's strongest allies in Washington, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., held a news conference to show video clips of people who participated in the protests around the Capitol who had not yet been charged for their roles. They claimed, without specific evidence, that the people in question could have been working with federal authorities at the time of the attack.

SENATE RESPONSE

Over in the Senate chamber, not a single Republican senator showed up as Democrats took to the floor after Biden's speech to continue assailing Trump, "the worst president in modern times," as Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, put it.

"It was Donald Trump's big lie that soaked our political landscape in kerosene," Schumer said. "It was Donald Trump's rally on the Mall that struck the match. And then came the fire."

To emphasize the significance of the event, Pelosi sponsored an afternoon discussion led by Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, who talked about other moments of peril like the tumultuous years leading up to the Civil War. The panel was introduced with a video specially produced by the cast of "Hamilton" performing a song from the hit musical about the founding of the country.

Democratic former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter also issued warnings timed with the anniversary of the Capitol attack.

"The truth is that our democracy is at a greater risk today than it was back then," Obama said. Clinton said the effort to undermine democracy had "only grown stronger over the last year." Carter described American democracy as "dangerously fragile."

Democratic election strategists broadly believe that the Jan. 6 attack and concerns over Trump's potential return to power in 2024 will be assets in the coming midterm elections, where Democrats otherwise face steep head winds from Biden's low approval ratings and continued frustration over the federal government's response to the covid-19 pandemic and the nation's economic health.

Three different Democratic groups -- Priorities USA, the congressional Hispanic Caucus's Bold PAC and a new group called Stop Him Now -- announced small ad campaigns Wednesday that used violent images from the Jan. 6 attack to warn voters about a Republican return to power.

"Every vote we take this November is a vote against Trump," ran the tag line of the spot by Priorities USA Action, which the group said was backed by a symbolic investment of more than $100,000.

Elections aside, the day's events made clear that few speakers were confident, one year after the assault on the Capitol, about the legacy it would leave for the country.

"It's either a step on the way to the abyss," historian Jon Meacham, a friend and informal adviser to Biden, said at the congressional discussion, which was attended by Schumer and Pelosi. "Or it is a call to arms, figuratively, for citizens to engage and say, 'No, we are more important, the work we are about is more important than the will and the whim of a single man, or a single party, or a single interest.'"

The day of commemoration ended with a candlelight vigil led by Democrats on the Capitol steps for the assault's victims.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads members of the House and the Senate in a moment of silence Thursday evening on the Capitol steps during a vigil commemorating the anniversary of the deadly attack there a year ago.







"Those who stormed this Capitol and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America, at American democracy," President Joe Biden declared Thursday in a speech in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol that was invaded a year ago by throngs of Donald Trump supporters.







President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington.







Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks Thursday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chairwoman of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. "I'm deeply disappointed we don't have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution," he told a reporter.











