The world in brief: Tanker's gas leak kills 6 people in India

Tanker's gas leak kills 6 people in India

NEW DELHI -- A toxic gas leak from an industrial tanker truck killed at least six people on Thursday in western India, police said.

Another 25 people were hospitalized after they inhaled the gas in an industrial complex in Surat, a city in Gujarat state, police officer Mahesh Patel said.

The TimesNow news website reported that the gas leak occurred while the driver was trying to dump some waste in a drain from the parked tanker. Those affected were working or sleeping in a nearby factory.

Other details were not immediately available.

Negligence and lack of safety norms often contribute to such accidents in India.

In 2020, a gas leak in a South Korean-owned chemical factory killed 12 people and sickened hundreds in Vishakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh state.

The gas that leaked from the factory was styrene, which is used to make plastic and rubber. Styrene gas is a neurotoxin and can immobilize people within minutes of inhalation. A committee appointed by India's top environmental court blamed "gross human failure" and lack of basic safety norms for the gas leak in the factory.

Bodies left at Mexican governor's office

MEXICO CITY -- Assailants left 10 beaten, murdered bodies in front of the governor's office in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Thursday.

The bodies were crammed into a pickup left before dawn near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital, also named Zacatecas.

Gov. David Monreal said he was starting work when he got word of the grisly discovery.

"They came to leave them here ... bodies, apparently beaten, with wounds," Monreal said.

The federal Public Safety Department said a man drove the truck into the plaza, then exited the vehicle and walked away down an alley. The department said federal agencies were sending reinforcements to Zacatecas to help in the investigation.

The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels have been battling for control in the largely rural state through alliances with local gangs.

Zacatecas has one of the highest per-capita murder rates in Mexico. It's a key transit point for drugs, especially fentanyl, moving north to the U.S. border.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been unable to significantly reduce homicides in Mexico. There were 31,615 killings in the first 11 months of 2021 -- a decline of 3.6% from the 32,814 in 2020.

Killed Palestinian attacker, Israelis say

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian who had opened fire on them during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday, the Israeli military said.

The military said it was carrying out an operation to arrest a suspect when armed men began firing on the troops. It said forces killed one of the gunmen. No soldiers were wounded and the suspect was arrested, the military said.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, identified the man as Bakir Muhammad Musa Hashash, 21, saying he was critically wounded in clashes with the military and later died.

The clashes come amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks and settler violence against Palestinians has risen, particularly in the northern West Bank.

Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the territories are now home to over 700,000 Israel settlers. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem and the West Bank as parts of a future independent state, along with the Gaza Strip, from which Israel withdrew in 2005.

3 Chinese workers abducted in Nigeria

MAKURDI, Nigeria -- Police in Nigeria said gunmen abducted three Chinese nationals working in the country's north central region, the latest incident in a cycle of violence in Africa's most populous nation.

The gunmen also killed two Nigerians who were working with the expatriates Tuesday at a hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger state, which neighbors Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The workers were installing a transmission line tower at the plant in the village of Gussase when the attackers arrived and opened fire, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expatriates were rescued," Abiodun said, adding that with one of the Chinese workers and two local workers suffered bullet wounds.

He said an "aggressive manhunt" was underway to rescue the three hostages.

Criminal gangs have abducted scores of foreigners in Nigeria, though security forces reduced the frequency of the attacks.

Workers in the southern oil-rich Niger Delta region are most often targeted. Ransoms for hostages sometimes run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.



