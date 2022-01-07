Today's Overall Top 10 Games

BOYS

BATESVILLE AT NO. 2 JONESBORO

WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Batesville 4-7, 0-0 5A-East; Jonesboro 9-3, 0-0 5A-East

COACHES Batesville: Chad LaRose; Jonesboro: Wes Swift

NOTEWORTHY This will be the conference opener for both teams. ... Batesville has dropped three of its last four games and is coming off a 59-44 setback at Greenbrier. ... Jonesboro's Jesse Washington earned all-tournament honors for his performance at the Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tenn. The Golden Hurricane finished sixth at the event.

NO. 3 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Central 7-5, 0-0 6A-Central; Northside 7-9, 0-1 6A-Central

COACHES Central: Brian Ross; Northside: Eric Burnett

NOTEWORTHY Central had its game against No. 1 North Little Rock canceled Tuesday. ... The teams split a pair of meetings last season, with both winning by four points on their home floors. ... The Grizzlies were outscored 40-22 in the second half in their 75-52 loss to Bryant on Tuesday.

NO. 4 BENTONVILLE AT NO. 5 BENTONVILLE WEST

WHERE Wolverine Arena, Centerton

RECORDS Bentonville 9-4, 0-1 6A-West; West 10-4, 0-1

COACHES Bentonville: Dick Rippee; West: Greg White

NOTEWORTHY These rivals are coming off losses in their first 6A-West games. Bentonville was handled by Springdale Har-Ber (56-44) while West was beaten by Fayetteville (57-46). ... The Tigers had won 19 consecutive regular-season conference contests before the loss to Har-Ber. ... Bentonville won both meetings by an average of 11.5 points last season.

NO. 6 MAGNOLIA AT CROSSETT

WHERE Eagle Arena, Crossett

RECORDS Magnolia 10-0, 1-0 4A-8; Crossett 5-8, 0-1 4A-8

COACHES Magnolia: Ben Lindsey; Crossett: Marland Smith

NOTEWORTHY Magnolia hasn't dropped a regular-season conference game since Feb. 1, 2019 – a 59-55 loss to Monticello. ... Smith is in his first season at Crossett after spending the previous five years at Dermott. He took over for Dominic Lincoln, who's now the head coach at Alma. ... The is the final game of a four-game road swing for Magnolia.

WEST MEMPHIS AT NO. 7 MARION

WHERE Patriot Arena, Marion

RECORDS West Memphis 8-4, 0-0 5A-East; Marion 8-3, 0-0 5A-East

COACHES West Memphis: Irving Clay; Marion: David Clark

NOTEWORTHY Clay was hired at West Memphis during the offseason after Marcus Brown left to become an assistant coach at Murray State. ... The Blue Devils had lost three games in a row until whipping Memphis (Tenn.) Mitchell 71-41 on Dec. 30. ... Marion won all three head-to-head matchups last season.

CARDINAL HAYES (N.Y.) at NO. 8 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

WHERE Wolverine Arena, Centerton

RECORDS Cardinal Hayes 7-0; Parkview 9-2

COACHES Cardinal Hayes: Joe Lods; Parkview: Scotty Thurman

NOTEWORTHY This game is a part of the HoopHall South Classic. ... Lods has been coaching at Cardinal Hayes since 2009, taking over after New York Hall of Famer Tom Murray stepped down after 40 seasons. ... Parkview is looking to get back in the win column after losing to No. 6 Magnolia in last week's King Cotton.

HARRISON AT NO. 10 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Harrison 9-6, 2-0 4A-1; Farmington 16-1, 2-0 4A-1

COACHES Harrison: David Stahler; Farmington: Johnny Taylor

NOTEWORTHY Stahler has won 358 games as head coach of the Goblins. ... Farmington, which captured last year's game 72-66 on the road, is on a six-game winning streak following Tuesday's 56-32 win at Prairie Grove. ... Harrison has been victorious in five of its last six games. The Goblins' only setback during that stretch was a 79-77 loss to Bergman in the Lendel Thomas Classic.

GIRLS

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT NO. 3 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Central 11-2, 0-0 6A-Central; Northside 14-0, 1-0 6A-Central

COACHES Central: Marlon Williams; Northside: Rickey Smith

NOTEWORTHY This is the second 6A-Central game for Northside, which doubled up Bryant 58-29 on Tuesday. ... Central didn't play on Tuesday because its game with North Little Rock was canceled due to covid-19 concerns. ... The Lady Bears haven't allowed more than 29 points in either of its last five games.

HARRISON AT NO. 4 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Harrison 4-8, 1-1 4A-1; Farmington 17-1, 2-0 4A-1

COACHES Harrison: Stacie Klott; Farmington: Brad Johnson

NOTEWORTHY This is a rematch of last year's Class 4A state title game, won by Harrison. The teams played four times in all last season, with each winning two games. ... Klott replaced Kristian Williams as coach during the summer. ... The Lady Cardinals have scored at least 60 points in 17 of their 18 games.

NO. 5 WEST MEMPHIS AT MARION

WHERE Patriot Arena, Marion

RECORDS West Memphis 9-3, 0-0 5A-East; Marion 10-5, 0-0 5A-East

COACHES West Memphis: Erica Leak; Marion: Shunda Johnson

NOTEWORTHY Both teams reached the semifinals of the state tournament a year ago despite each have below .500 marks. ... Marion won four of its five games during the Sandra Meadows Classic last week in Duncanville, Texas. ... Barring any schedule changes, West Memphis will alternate home and away games throughout the remainder of its conference schedule.

VALLEY VIEW VS. NO. 6 MELBOURNE

WHERE Swifton Gymnasium, Swifton

RECORDS Valley View 11-2; Melbourne 15-0

COACHES Valley View: Angie Ellis; Melbourne: Eric Teague

NOTEWORTHY This game is one of two semifinal matchups in the George Kell Classic. ... Melbourne hasn't lost since being beaten by Paragould in the second game of the 2020-21 season. ... Valley View, which knocked off Tuckerman in the quarterfinals, hasn't been defeated since losing to Southside Batesville on Dec. 14.

NO. 8 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT ROGERS HERITAGE

WHERE War Eagle Arena, Rogers

RECORDS Har-Ber 9-4, 1-0 6A-West; Heritage 10-4, 1-0 6A-West

COACHES Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins; Heritage: Josh Laymon

NOTEWORTHY Har-Ber has beaten three of the past three teams its faced, including Bentonville 66-51 on Tuesday. ... Heritage, winners of six of its last seven contests, is playing four of its next five inside its home arena. ... Carlee Casteel, a junior guard, scored 24 points in the Lady War Eagles' 67-32 win over Springdale in their most recent game.

ALMA AT NO. 9 VILONIA

WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia

RECORDS Alma 7-5, 0-0 5A-West; Vilonia 9-2, 0-0 5A-West

COACHES Alma: Codey Mann; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon

NOTEWORTHY Vilonia put together perhaps one of its best games of the year when it beat Sylvan Hills 66-45 in a nonconference game three days ago. The win was its fourth in a row. ... Five of the last seven games have gone in Alma's favor. ... The Lady Eagles won two games against the Lady Airedales by 23 and 35 points, respectively.

NO. 10 GREENWOOD AT RUSSELLVILLE

WHERE Cyclone Arena, Russellville

RECORDS Greenwood 9-4, 0-0 5A-West; Russellville 6-6, 0-0 5A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Russellville: Jae Kell

NOTEWORTHY Kell was head coach at both Warren and El Dorado prior to coming to Russellville. ... Greenwood lost in the finals of the Beebe Classic to No. 9 Vilonia in its last game. ... The teams are scheduled to face off again on Feb. 4.