College offering students new aid

Southeast Arkansas College will award more than $125,000 in new scholarships for new and continuing students who enroll for spring 2022 term.

There are 100 new $500 scholarships for many of the workforce development and leadership courses/programs offered by SEARK, according to a news release.

In addition to these new scholarships, SEARK's Foundation has pledged more than $52,000 in scholarships specifically targeting fall 2021 returning students, spring or summer 2021 returning students; new, first-time students; and high school students.

"We have an unprecedented opportunity to help students with these new awards," said SEARK President Steven Bloomberg.

The first semester term will begin Monday. However, the college also has a Jan. 31, 13-week term, as well as a late-start term beginning March 7.

For details on enrollment or eligibility for new or existing scholarships, people may contact SEARK at (870) 543-5900.

SEARK continues to monitor the covid-19 situation closely. Information regarding the covid-19 policies and procedures may be found at seark.edu.