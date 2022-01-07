Covid-19 cases set a record for world





GENEVA -- The World Health Organization reported Thursday that a record 9.5 million covid-19 cases were tallied over the past week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, but the week's number of deaths declined.

The spike in cases marked a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a "tsunami."

"Last week, the highest number of covid-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the agency said the weekly count amounted to 9,520,488 new cases -- with 41,178 deaths recorded last week compared with 44 680 in the week before that. The report comes as U.S. schools are struggling to stay open.

Ghebreyesus said the WHO was certain that was an underestimate because of a backlog in testing around the year-end holidays. WHO officials have long cited a lag between case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, with changes in the death counts often trailing about two weeks behind the evolution of case counts.

Officials have also noted that for several reasons -- including rising vaccination rates in some places and signs that omicron affects the nose and throat more than the lungs -- omicron has not appeared as deadly as the delta variant that preceded it.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/17who/]





While omicron seems less severe than delta, especially among people who have been vaccinated, the WHO chief cautioned: "It does not mean it should be categorized as mild. Just like previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing people, and it's killing people."

"In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick that it is overwhelming health systems around the world," Ghebreyesus told a regular news briefing.

The WHO said the rises in case counts over the past week varied, doubling in the Americas region, but rising only 7% in Africa.

The organization's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said speculation that omicron might be the last variant of the outbreak was "wishful thinking" and cautioned: "There still is a lot of energy in this virus."

Added Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on covid-19: "I think it's very unlikely that omicron will be the last variant that you will hear us discussing."

WHO officials called on the public to step up measures to fight the pandemic such as getting vaccinated, ventilating rooms, maintaining proper physical distancing and wearing masks -- but properly.

"I'm struck by how people actually are wearing masks" Van Kerkhove said.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/17johnson/]





"Wearing a mask below your chin is useless. And it gives you a false sense of security that you have something on that is protecting you. It will not ... Basically, we are asking everyone to play a part in this," she said.

CLASSROOMS STRAINED

Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms as the surge in coronavirus infections further strains schools that already had been struggling with staffing shortages.

Some big districts including Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee have switched temporarily to virtual learning.

Labor tensions have been highest in Chicago where classes have been canceled for a third consecutive day amid an ongoing fight with the teachers union over remote learning and other covid-19 safety protocols.

Families in the nation's third-largest district were notified of today's cancellation on Thursday evening. The Chicago Public Schools statement noted that "in-person learning and activities may be available at small number of schools," but to check before sending children to buildings.

Chicago Public Schools, like most other districts, has rejected a return to remote learning, saying it worsens racial inequities and is detrimental to academic performance, mental health and attendance. District officials insist schools can safely remain open with protocols in place.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused the union of politicizing a pandemic, while the union's president, Jesse Sharkey, dubbed her "Lockout Lori" because teachers haven't been able to log into remote-learning systems since early Wednesday.

The pattern is familiar for Chicago parents in the largely Black and Hispanic district serving about 350,000 children. The teachers union has threatened to strike during contentious bargaining over school conditions for decades, and last walked off the job in 2012 and 2019, when talks with the city broke down.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/17acdc/]





Many families were frustrated by having to again make last-minute arrangements and wondered whether being out of school might contribute to the spread.

"It's almost contradictory because like now these kids and their parents have to find some activities for the children when they're not in school and they're with other kids en masse now," said parent Mary Bluma, who has two children in Chicago schools. "So it's almost like, oh, there's probably a better chance they're going to spread covid or, you know, get sick from other kids because now we're not in a structured environment like a classroom where there are rules in place."

"If schools believe they will have enough staff Friday, they may begin today to invite families back on Friday for academic services," read a Thursday afternoon statement from the district. "We ask that parents do not send children to school without instructions from their child's school."

The district said roughly 10% of about 21,620 teachers came to work Wednesday and by Thursday it was nearly 13%. By Thursday afternoon, some city schools had already started notifying parents that they didn't have enough employees to open to students today.

SHOES TO FILL

Where schools are holding the line on in-person learning, getting through the day has required an all-hands-on-deck approach. Even before infection rates took off around the holidays, many districts were struggling to keep up staffing levels, particularly among substitutes and other lower-paid positions.

As a result, teachers have been spread thin for months, said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.

"All of these additional burdens and stresses on top of being worried about getting sick, on top of being stressed like all of us are to after a two-year pandemic ... it just compounded to put us in a place that we are now," Pringle said in an interview.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Some administrators have already been helping for months in classrooms and cafeterias to fill in for sick and quarantining staff.

"We're not in love with the circumstances, but we're happy to do the work because the work is making sure that we're here for our kids," said Mike Cornell, superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District in New York, who spent time this fall on cafeteria duty poking straws into juice pouches and peeling lids off chips to fill staffing gaps.

"It's absolutely exhausting," said history teacher Deborah Schmidt, who was covering other classes during her planning period at McKinley Classical Leadership Academy in St. Louis. On Thursday, she was covering a physics class.

In a school year when teachers are being asked to help students recover from the pandemic, some say they are dealing with overwhelming stress just trying to keep classes running.

"I had a friend say to me, 'You know, three weeks ago we were locking our doors because of school shootings again, and now we're opening the window for covid.' It's really all a bit too much," said Meghan Hatch-Geary, an English teacher at Woodland Regional High School in Connecticut. "This year, trying to fix everything, trying to be everything for everyone, is more and more exhausting all the time."

The strains on schools this week might have been even tougher if not for large numbers of students being absent. In New Haven, teachers say classes have been only about half full.

Jonathan Berryman, a music teacher, said some of his students haven't shown up for weeks. He worries what that will mean for the performance targets set for students and their teachers.

"Before omicron came along, there was fairly smooth sailing. Now the ship has been rocked," he said. "We get to make midyear adjustments in our evaluation system. And some, I'm sure, are wondering whether we should even be concerned about that academic progress piece."

MANDATE RULING

A federal appeals court has declined to lift a ban in three states on President Joe Biden's covid-19 vaccine mandate for workers who contract with the federal government.

The ruling comes after a nationwide ban on the mandate for federal contractors was imposed by a federal judge in Georgia last month.

A judge in Louisville, Ky., blocked the Biden rule in November for that state and two others: Tennessee and Ohio.

A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld the injunction for the three states in a 2-1 ruling Wednesday.

"This ensures, while the case continues to proceed, that federal contractors in Kentucky aren't subject to the Biden Administration's unlawful mandate," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican who filed the suit challenging the mandate, said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Cameron said in a release last year that federal contractors accounted for about one-fifth of the country's labor force and $9 billion in contracts in 2021.

The lawsuit from the states claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional. The mandate requiring employees of federal contractors to get vaccinated against covid-19 had been set to take effect this week.

In his ruling in November, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, wrote that "the question presented here is narrow. Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors? In all likelihood, the answer to that question is no."

The ruling applies only to the three states. The Georgia judge's order came in response to a lawsuit from several contractors and seven states.

It applies across the U.S. because one of those challenging the order is the trade group Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., whose members do business nationwide.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten, Michael Melia, Jocelyn Gecker, Carolyn Thompson, Kantele Franko, Heather Hollingsworth, Sophia Tareen, Sara Burnett, Kathleen Foody, Don Babwin, Teresa Crawford and Dylan Lovan of The Associated Press.





Coco the family dog pays a visit to Natalia Leichenk while she reads in her room Thursday in Chicago. Classes remain canceled for hundreds of thousands of students in the nation’s third-largest district as the teachers union and school officials argue over remote learning and covid-19 safety protocols. (AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)







A child gets a shot of the Sinovac covid-19 vaccine Thursday in Tangerang, Indonesia, during a vaccination campaign for children ages 6-11. The World Health Organization reported a record number of covid-19 cases around the world in the past week. (AP/Tatan Syuflana)









