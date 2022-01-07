Delegation rues Capitol attack

WASHINGTON -- Most members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation made some type of comment on the one-year anniversary of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, but not one said anything about former President Donald Trump.

Thursday marked one year since rioters backing Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

That same day a year ago, Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., telling his supporters: "And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

A portion of Arkansas' six-member delegation issued statements Thursday, but none addressed Trump's role in the events of Jan. 6 or the president's election claims.

Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation have condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol in the past.

But they continue to welcome the president's backing.

Sen. John Boozman of Rogers did not post a remembrance statement on his public social media accounts as of Thursday evening. He also did not issue a news release regarding the anniversary of the attack.

Boozman, who is running for reelection, has embraced an endorsement from the twice-impeached former president.

Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, the only House member representing Arkansas who voted to reject 2020 presidential election results, has also accepted Trump's endorsement.

Crawford on Thursday issued a statement saying he opposes violence.

"It doesn't matter who riots or loots, it should be prosecuted," he said in the statement.

Rep. French Hill of Little Rock wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he was "grateful" for the service of the U.S. Capitol Police. He posted a separate message on Facebook on Wednesday night, noting the "violence and destruction" that took place at the Capitol last January.

"I condemn that violence, and those who broke the law should be held accountable for their actions," Hill said in the Facebook post. "I also continue to hold in my prayers those who lost loved ones during and in the days following the attack."

Hill, like other lawmakers, did not identify Trump by name.

Weeks ago, Hill said he would accept an endorsement from Trump.

Hill is one of 35 House Republicans who voted for a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack. That legislation ultimately did not pass in the Senate because of Republican opposition.

Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs thanked the U.S. Capitol Police for their "continued service and bravery" in a post on social media, but did not make any reference to the attack itself.

Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers also did not address Trump's role on Jan. 6, but did issue more specific comments.

"It will forever be a deeply regretful and shameful day in history," he said in a statement. "We can't erase the stain -- but we reflect knowing the rule of law and Constitution were upheld."

"Our burden remains healing the deep divides of our country," he said in the statement.

Biden marked the one-year anniversary with a speech at the U.S. Capitol, issuing a scathing critique of Trump and saying the former president attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

"We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie," Biden said. "The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election."

During the speech, Sen. Tom Cotton of Little Rock weighed in on Twitter and went after Biden.

"He lied about GA's election law. He lied about inflation, mandates, and his 'plan' to stop the virus," the tweet said, referring to Biden. "Now, he's lecturing us about 'living by the truth?'"

As of Thursday afternoon, Cotton had not issued a news release on the anniversary.

Even one year out, the fallout from the attack remains fresh. The anniversary comes the same week that Robert Snow, the fourth Arkansan to be charged by federal authorities in the Capitol riot, appeared before a federal judge in Little Rock.

The appearance came after an arrest warrant was issued by the Washington, D.C., federal court.

The appearance came after an arrest warrant was issued by the Washington, D.C., federal court.