Eckert joins surgeon group

Jefferson Regional Medical Center now has two general surgeons recognized for membership in the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Dr. Michelle Eckert was recently inducted into membership in the society. Dr. Charles Mabry has been a member of the society since 1999, being one of the first in Arkansas to be elected a member, according to a news release.

In addition to Eckert and Mabry, there are only nine other general surgeons who have active memberships in the society in Arkansas, according to the release.

The American Society of Breast Surgeons is the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease. The society is committed to continually improving the practice of breast surgery by serving as an advocate for surgeons who seek excellence in patient care, according to the release.