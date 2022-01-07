England School District placed on 3-hour lockdown after 'off-campus incident,' authorities say

The England School District was placed on a three-hour lockdown Friday after an off-campus incident, according to the district.

In a Facebook post, the district said there was an incident in the community, and the district was taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.

There was no active threat, the post states.

England police received information that several students were planning to retaliate against another student for an incident that occurred off campus, the department said in a separate Facebook post.

Police said the lockdown began as school began at 7:30 a.m. and was lifted at about 10:30 a.m., according to the post.

No specific threat was made and students were not in immediate danger, police said.

Police and the school district collectively made the decision to place the schools on lockdown out of caution.

K-9 teams from White Hall Police Department, Southeast Arkansas College and the state Department of Corrections searched the school for weapons, police said. Deputies from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office assisted with physical searches and security, and the England Fire Department responded to provide assistance in the event of an incident, the post read.

The incident is under investigation, police said.