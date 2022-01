“All that Perishes at the Edge of Land,” directed by Hira Nabi, comes from Pakistan. A decommissioned ship berthed at Gadani and the shipbreakers coming from all over Pakistan to break it discover that they might have more in common than otherwise imagined when they enter into a conversation. (30:33) (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ Indie Films South Asia WHAT -- A partnership between Walton Arts Center and the Fayetteville Film Fest to offer films highlighting diversity in cinema as part of WAC's Mosaix programming WHEN -- 7 p.m. today WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville COST -- $15 INFO -- 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org FYI -- All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. “Unmothered,” by director Urvashi Pathania, is a tragicomedy about the lies we tell the ones we love. When Priyanka, a rebellious American, goes back to India to immerse her mother’s ashes, she discovers her funny family has kept a serious secret. (15:00) (Courtesy Photo)



Print Headline: Films Offer South Asian Perspectives In Mosaix Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content