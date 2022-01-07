Future School of Fort Smith reinstates amended mask mandate

FORT SMITH -- The Future School of Fort Smith passed an amended version of its mask mandate in response to the recent increase in covid-19 cases, specifically the omicron variant.

"We do know that this is not as virulent as far as the morbidity rate is not nearly as high, but we do want to do what we can to protect our students and staff from infection," Superintendent Boyd Logan said in a special board meeting held online Thursday evening. "It looks like this is going to spike pretty fast and hopefully decrease pretty fast, but in the meantime we would like to bring back a mask mandate."

Logan said the only difference from the school's previous mandate is it will automatically lapse if they have fewer than 30 cases per 10,000 residents in Sebastian County for a consecutive 14-day period. He said it was patterned after Fayetteville Public Schools, which allows its mask mandate to lapse after having fewer than 30 cases per 10,000 residents in the School District, as reported by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The center reports Sebastian County has a 30-49 infection rate per 10,000 residents as of Monday. Washington County has a 50-99 infection rate.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been about 7,790 new cases Thursday, increasing the state's total case rate by 1% to roughly 596,400.

Sebastian County has 975 active cases, with about 25,085 total cases.

Logan said he anticipates examining the mask mandate at the School Board meeting Feb. 15.

"But this just allows us a little bit more flexibility in being responsive to what's happening on the ground at any given time," he said.

The Fort Smith School District stated in a news release Dec. 31 "masks will be strongly recommended, but optional" for all students and district employees when they returned to classes Tuesday.

An additional release on Thursday stated the district is reinstating some of the 2020-2021 safety precautions immediately, including allowing visitors by appointment only, and reviewing and potentially postponing scheduled field trips and other large group events.

"While there are currently no plans to pivot to remote learning, K-2 students who do not typically take a computer home began taking their devices home this afternoon and all teachers have begun preparing in case a pivot is needed," the release stated. "District administration is continuing to monitor available campus staff and other factors that could cause a campus or the district to need to pivot due to covid absences from illness/quarantine."