FYI: 'Officer and Gentleman' wraps up at WAC

Today

Tap Takeover -- Join the fun as Bentonville Brewing Company commandeers the taps at Eleven to showcase some of their familiar (and not-so-familiar) creations, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"An Officer And A Gentleman" -- 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$82. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Community Vaccine Clinic -- 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- Read with Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Taxiway Talk -- On C-130s, 11 a.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Arkansas Repair Clinic -- Bring something broken and learn to fix it, 1-4:30 p.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Center for Innovation, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

King's Day Kickoff -- With the Krewe of Krazo, 5 p.m., Center Stage event venue in Eureka Springs. $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krazo-kings-day-kickoff-tickets-228496608507.

Sunday

Sunday Reset -- Sound Bath with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. Register at themomentary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Monday

Book Talk -- "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Hosed" by Pippa Grant, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library via Zoom. Free. bvpl.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club -- For grades 4-6, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

