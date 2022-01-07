GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bentonville bounces back with win over West

CENTERTON -- Allison Disheroon and Abbey Kate Sanders made sure Bentonville's two-day turnaround was a successful one Thursday night.

Both players finished with double-doubles as the Lady Tigers quickly bounced back from Tuesday's loss to take a 60-51 victory over rival Bentonville West during 6A-West Conference play in Wolverine Arena.

Disheroon, a senior, had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Bentonville (9-5, 1-1) in both categories. Sanders, meanwhile, followed with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

"Allison played a great game and really stepped up for us," Lady Tigers coach Tom Halbmaier said. "Abbey Kate has done a great job running the point guard, and she had four fouls for quite a while.

"I was proud of our girls, going to Springdale Har-Ber and playing a hard game and having just one day of prep. I was very pleased with our effort, and we did the things we needed to do to close out the game."

West (10-5, 0-2), just like it did in Tuesday's game against Fayetteville, jumped out in front early and led 9-2 after Maysa Willis' two free throws with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first quarter. Bentonville, however, came back and briefly led 15-13 after Disheroon's three-point play before the first quarter ended in a 17-17 tie.

Marybeth Dyson's free throw put the Lady Wolverines back in front, but Sanders followed a Simya Richardson free throw with a 3-pointer and put the Lady Tigers ahead to stay. Bentonville led 25-21 at halftime and enjoyed its biggest lead when Disheroon's bucket made it a 54-36 game in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

"Defensively, we were doing the right things," Halbmaier said. "They were getting some second-chance, third-chance points. Once we started cleaning that up, I felt pretty confident.

"We started hitting some 3s and hitting some other shots. The girls started getting that confidence back once they got the lid off the rim."

West did make a late run after Jada Brown's two free throws gave Bentonville a 58-40 lead with 4:56 remaining. The Lady Wolverines scored the next 11 points and pulled within 58-51 on Dyson's bucket with 30 seconds left, but Brown picked up a layup to close out the scoring.

Brown, a Vanderbilt signee, gave the Lady Tigers a third player in double-digit scoring with 12 points. Dyson finished with 14 points and 7 steals to lead West, followed by Savannah Rangel with 11 and Ivy Johnson with 10.

HOOP HALL SOUTH REGIONAL

Cardinal Hayes 65, Chaminade 48

Cardinal Hayes rebounded from a slow start to dominate the final three quarters in the first game of the Hoop Hall South Regional at Bentonville West High School on Thursday.

Cardinals Hayes (8-0) trailed 14-9 after one quarter, but rallied to tie the score at 28-28 at halftime. Cardinal Hayes located in the Bronx, NY, outscored Chaminade (6-3) 37-20 in the second half.

Tobe Awaka had a double-double for Cardinal Hayes with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Ian Jackson scored a game-high 22 points and Tarique Foster finished with 14 points.

Filip Sinbad scored 16 points to lead Chaminade, located in St. Louis. N-Jotham Daniel added 11 and Nate Straughter finished with 10.

Legacy 74, Dream City 67

Legacy took control in the third quarter and claimed a narrow win against Dream City in the late game of the Hoop Hall South Regional on Thursday.

Fred Payne scored a game-high 28 points for the Titans, based out of Spring, Texas, including five three-pointers, and added 5 assists in the win. Dionjahe Thomas added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Legacy (10-7).

Yohan Traore led the way for Dream City Christian, located in Glendale, Ariz., with 18 points and Nate Pickens added 16.

In today's scheduled games at Wolverine Arena, Cardinal Hayes will take on Little Rock Parkview at 4:30 p.m., and Coronado will take on Carver at 6 p.m. There are three games on tap for Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m.