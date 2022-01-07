Gravette Christmas lighting contest winners named

GRAVETTE -- Fourteen homeowners entered the 2021 Gravette Christmas lighting contest and the home of Anna and Ryan Carr, at 903 Mulberry St. S.W., in the Patriot Park subdivision, was judged the first-place winner. The Carr family received a $100 Visa gift card sponsored by the Bank of Gravette.

The second-place winner in the lighting contest was the home of Vince and Deborah Welty, at 701 Second Ave. S.E. The Weltys were awarded a $50 Visa gift card sponsored by the Bank of Gravette.

The third-place lighting contest winner was the home of Tad and Michaela Beccard, at 402 Detroit St. S.E. The Beccards received a $25 Visa gift card sponsored by the Bank of Gravette. The Beccard family also won a trophy for the entry with the best use of lights in the 2021 Gravette Christmas parade.

Residents within the city limits of Gravette were invited to decorate their homes and enter the annual contest by adding their names to a list at the city hall. Several lights went up early in December and added to the festive holiday atmosphere.

Mallory Weaver, the assistant to the mayor, has announced that a 2022 lighting contest is already being planned. Categories will include a "People's Choice" division. Residents will be encouraged to enter their home so it can be put on the map for people to view even if they don't choose to compete for a prize but just want to help spread holiday cheer.

Photo by Mallory Weaver The home of Anna and Ryan Carr, in the Patriot Park subdivision at 903 Mulberry Street S.W., was first place winner in the Gravette Christmas lighting contest. The Carr family, received a $100 Visa gift card sponsored by the Bank of Gravette.



