Groundbreaking date set for Fayetteville parking deck

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will break ground at 2 p.m. Monday to kick off construction of a new parking deck downtown.

The public is invited to a ceremony that will be held at the site of the new deck, the parking lot northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue. The new deck will replace the 290 spaces lost once the lot west of the Walton Arts Center becomes the civic gathering space of the cultural arts corridor, referred to as the Upper Ramble.

The projected timeline is to finish the deck's construction by January 2023 and finish the civic space by early 2024, according to city officials. Construction will not start on the civic space until the parking deck is complete. The overall cost of the deck is projected to be $13.2 million using bond money voters approved in April 2019.

The deck also will include a police substation and privately owned office and retail space.

The city closed a land deal with private property owners Greg House and Ted Belden and Farmers and Merchants Bank on Dec. 20. The City Council authorized Mayor Lioneld Jordan to negotiate a deal in early 2020. The council approved a public-private partnership contract in March after lengthy negotiations and public comment at meetings.

The first construction phase of the Ramble started in September 2020 by turning the Fay Jones woods west of the Fayetteville Public Library into a nature attraction. Work also is being done to West Avenue and the Razorback Greenway south of Center Street. That portion of the project will be known as the Lower Ramble.