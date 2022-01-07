Hendrix begins spring online





Hendrix College will start its spring semester online as covid-19 cases continue to rise, the private liberal arts college in Conway announced Wednesday.

"COVID hospitalizations are also increasing, especially in Central Arkansas," Jim Wiltgen, Hendrix's dean of students, said in a message addressed to students and published on the university's website.

Classes will begin Jan. 18, with the first week taught remotely. After that, the plan is for in-person instruction to resume "unless we witness significant on-campus positivity," Wiltgen stated, referring to covid-19 testing.

The college conducts what's known as surveillance testing of unvaccinated students, but, according to data from the college, the vast majority of students are fully vaccinated against covid-19.

Wiltgen also stated that covid-19 testing will be available on campus for symptomatic students and employees as well as those exposed to the coronavirus. Masking is required on campus, with the college "strongly" encouraging use of what are known as N95/KN95 masks "or adding layers to cloth/disposable masks," Wiltgen said in his message.

The college is also considered closed off to visitors, Wiltgen wrote, with outside visitors also not allowed at athletic events.

Some other colleges and universities, including the University of Central Arkansas and Philander Smith College, have also stated they plan to start off their spring semester with a few days of remote learning.







