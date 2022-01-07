Hornsby enters transfer portal, leaves Hogs with limited scholarship QBs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Hornsby, a backup who played in six games in 2021, has up to three years of eligibility remaining. He signed with Arkansas out of Ford Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, in the class of 2020.

Hornsby completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards and rushed 28 times for 203 yards and 1 touchdown in limited action behind starting quarterback KJ Jefferson this season. Hornsby’s most important playing time came during the second half of the Razorbacks’ 20-10 victory over Texas A&M on Sept. 25 when Jefferson was in and out of the game with a knee injury.

Hornsby also rushed four times for 67 yards during Arkansas’ 24-10 victory over Penn State in last week’s Outback Bowl. His lone rushing touchdown came in the closing minutes of a Week 3 blowout victory over Georgia Southern.

With Hornsby gone, Arkansas is expected to return only two scholarship quarterbacks for the 2022 season — Jefferson and redshirt freshman Lucas Coley. John Stephen Jones, who has one season of eligibility remaining, is not expected to return to the program and the Razorbacks have not signed a high school quarterback in the class of 2022.

Walk-on quarterback Kade Renfro, a transfer from Ole Miss, has drawn positive reviews from coaches, but underwent surgery recently to repair a torn ACL.

Redshirt freshman Landon Rogers signed with the Razorbacks as a quarterback and changed positions to tight end during the summer. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman left open the possibility that Rogers might return to quarterback during bowl practices.