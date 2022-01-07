• Angelina Gonsalves, 89, of Woburn, Mass., said "it's like he came back to me, you know?" after the U.S. Postal Service delivered to her a letter that her late husband, John, who died in 2015, had sent to his mother from Germany in December 1945 that had sat unopened for more than 75 years at a mail distribution facility in Pittsburgh.

• Russell Grizzard, a police lieutenant in Granbury, Texas, said a 2-year-old who found a loaded handgun between a seat and the center console of a car while waiting in a store parking lot shot and wounded his 23-year-old mother in the arm and side, with the bullet also hitting his 1-year-old sibling in the leg.

• Robert Tye, an Oklahoma County sheriff's office captain, said three men, including two delivery drivers, were arrested after officers found thousands of stolen Amazon packages stuffed in closets, a detached garage and an underground storm shelter at a house in Luther.

• Keita Kakugawa, 33, who did maintenance work on ATMs in Japan's Chiba prefecture, was arrested, accused of stealing more than $860,000 from ATMs he worked on at six locations on a single day in October.

• Paula K. Smith, 69, of O'Fallon, Mo., a bookkeeper at an accounting firm who pleaded guilty to stealing $670,000 from a client's trust fund, which provided money to a dozen charities, was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

• Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, N.J., the stepmother of a girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5, pleaded innocent after being charged with welfare fraud over food stamps collected in the child's name, authorities said.

• Dick Donovan, the Paulding County, Ga., district attorney accused of trying to get a shoplifting charge dismissed against a female employee he was accused of sexually harassing, resigned and surrendered his law license after pleading guilty to unprofessional conduct.

• Kahlil Wiley, 18, of St. Paul, Minn., accused of sending shoppers running when he shot and wounded two men during a New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America, has been charged with second-degree assault, prosecutors said.

• Lee Jae-myung, a South Korean presidential candidate, isn't bald but is drawing support on social media from hairless voters by calling for the government to pay for hair loss treatments, with one commenter saying he's "giving new hope to bald people."