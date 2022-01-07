Jacksonville High sets temporary schedule for classes, cuts student numbers in building by half for one week





The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is temporarily altering the student schedule at its high school -- starting Monday -- to compensate for absent staff members who are being quarantined due to covid-19 and a lack of substitutes.

The district announced the plan in a news release late Thursday afternoon on a day in which the Arkansas Department of Health reported that there were 50 active cases among students and staff in the district, up from 29 cases in the agency's Monday report.

The plan for the modified A/B instructional schedule in the coming week is:

● All teachers and staff members will report to work in the high school.

● Ninth and 12th graders will report to the campus on "B" days.

● 10th and 11th graders will report to the campus on "A" days.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week will be "B" days. Tuesday and Thursday will be "A" days.

On the days that students do not report to the high school, they will be considered virtual learners and will receive assignments and instruction via Google Classroom. Students will have district-issued Chromebooks to use to complete the class assignments at home.

There will be no school in the district on Jan. 17, which is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a holiday.

The Jacksonville district will assess the situation mid-week to determine if further modifications are needed. The plan now is for students to resume their regular high school schedule starting Jan. 18.







