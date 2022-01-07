Legislative panel looks at Carlisle theft probe

A criminal investigation into a Carlisle city official was a topic of discussion by a panel of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee on Thursday.

Carlisle Mayor Ray Glover was called before the committee's Standing Subcommittee on Counties and Municipalities on Thursday afternoon to discuss multiple violations found by Arkansas Legislative Audit staff, but he told lawmakers there was more to the story then just mistakes by city officials.

"We were written up for 20 something different problems and we are guilty on all of them, but I also want to tell you how we got to this point," he said.

Glover said most of the city's financial problems can be placed at the feet of the city's former treasurer and current clerk, Angelia Nichole James, who was charged in recent months with theft by receiving in Lonoke County.

Chuck Graham, prosecuting attorney for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, on Aug. 23 asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate an employee of Carlisle.

According to an affidavit filed in Lonoke County Circuit Court by an investigator for the state police, Arkansas Legislative Audit audited Carlisle records f from 2017 to 2020 and found cash shortages in excess of $31,000. The audit also revealed that $1,045 in city funds had not been deposited.

According to the affidavit by Special Agent Mike McNeill of the state police, James told law enforcement that she provided fraudulent information on numerous city deposits and generated typed documents in an attempt cover up the money she had been stealing. She told investigators she stole money from the city because she was "overwhelmed all together" and that she should "of walked away when everything became mentally draining."

James told investigators she stole between $10,000 to $15,000 from the city. She was arrested in December.

Glover told the lawmakers on the audit committee he knew about the thefts in 2019 when a state trooper approached him about the ongoing investigation.

"State trooper who was investigating said you can't fire her and to keep your mouth shut and let this play out," he said. "It played out for over two years."

This statement seemed to confuse several members of the committee, but Glover insisted this was part of the investigation.

"They told me to play it out," he said. "We knew she was a thief, but still she was our treasurer."

Glover also revealed to the committee that as of right now, James was still the city clerk.

"I wanted to terminate her when the auditors found out, but they told me I couldn't do it because she was an elected official," Glover told the committee. "By law, she is still the clerk until she gets convicted and then we can replace her as clerk."

Lawmakers found out later in the meeting that a state law that allows a city to relieve an elected official of their duties.

This case was reviewed and approved by the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.