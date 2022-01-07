LIVE! in NWA: Metal night Saturday at Nomads Trailside

Been missing your metal? Thirteen Nothing presents a metal night Saturday at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

Headliner Mud Lung, formed in 2013, includes former members of Deadbird, Deadeyejack and Dirtmother and released its first self-titled album in January 2021. Also performing are TV Preacher, the Othello Syndrome, The Weeping Gate and Heldtight.

The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $5 at the door. An ID is required for those 21 and older to drink.

ELSEWHERE

• Russ Hutchison plays Jan. 11; Emily Rowland performs Jan. 12; Richard Burnett plays Jan. 13; and Keith Nicholson plays Jan. 14 at JJ's, 12 Cunningham Corner in Bella Vista. 802-6455. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10; there's an open mic night starting at 8 p.m. Jan. 11; drink and draw starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 12; there's an open bluegrass jam at 6 p.m. Jan. 13; Deep Sequence performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 14; and Friends of Family play at 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Brick Fields performs from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 8 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Earl & Them play happy hour at 6 p.m. Jan. 7; and the Ben Del Shreve Band performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 7 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Rachel Fields will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. 935-4800.

• Cole Birmingham Band performs Jan. 14; Brett & Terri play Jan. 15; and Frisky Squirrels play Jan. 21 at JJ's, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

• Michael Cooper performs on Jan. 12, Amber & Kevin on Jan. 19 and Patti Steel on Jan. 26 at Core Brewing, 2470 N. Lowell Road in Springdale. 717-2231. coreofarkansas.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com