Middleton hospital's chief of staff

Dr. Toni Middleton has been named chief of staff for Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to a news release.

A family medicine physician, Middleton is a professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Family Medicine Residency program at Pine Bluff.

Middleton earned her medical degree from UAMS and completed her residency in family medicine at Pine Bluff at the UAMS-Area Health Education Center.

She sees patients at the UAMS clinic at Pine Bluff. Middleton will serve as JRMC chief of staff for two years, according to the release.