Nation's divisions on display in dueling vigils

Rival events reflect the fact that a year after the Capitol riot, much of the country remains divided on what happened.

As most Democrats and many others have condemned the violent attack on the country's democratic process, a majority of Republicans continue to believe that President Joe Biden was elected illegitimately or fraudulently, and some have sought to recast those charged in the Jan. 6 attack as martyrs.

According to a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 30% of Americans say there is solid evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Almost 3 in 10 Americans say Biden's election was not legitimate. Among people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, 69% now say Biden was not legitimately elected, according to the poll.

This counternarrative is not only untruthful, experts say, but dangerous.

"It suggests that we've actually moved beyond just partisanship," said Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center. "Americans are living in two wildly different realities and are viewing each other increasingly as enemies that they have to contend with."

For the vigil outside the Capitol, organized by a coalition of more than 100 liberal groups, a few hundred people gathered on the National Mall near the Capitol Reflecting Pool, the grass still coated in melting snow. The racially diverse crowd chanted and sang, seeking to transform last year's pain into policy change.

The demonstrators heard from speakers about their experiences inside the Capitol that day, including Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D, the District's nonvoting delegate in Congress, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who was trapped in the House chamber during the insurrection while mourning his son's suicide.

In their reflections on the attack, many speakers also demanded statehood for the residents of D.C., to cheers from the crowd.

"The attack was not only an attack on democracy, it was an attack on the District of Columbia, where we are now standing," Holmes Norton said.

Speakers also demanded the Senate and Biden enact the Freedom to Vote Act, a voting rights bill, and the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which includes reforming oversight of the executive branch, among other legislation. They pointed to restrictive voting legislation passed by Republican-led state legislatures across the country and said the Jan. 6 attack highlighted the need for federal voting rights protections and expansions before the next election.

Demonstrators held signs reading "No Trump. No Lie. No G.O.P.", "Voters decide outcomes of U.S. elections" and "DC statehood is racial justice."

About 20 demonstrators assembled outside the D.C. jail in Southeast Washington to honor more than three dozen prisoners held there on charges related to the insurrection. Far outnumbered by media, they crowded near the jail's back entrance, where a phalanx of police stood beside a bus, blocking the entrance.

The small group lit candles, recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang "God Bless America." Micki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt's mother, said her daughter "was publicly executed." Not enough public figures have spoken up to defend her, she said. "Patriots don't want to come to Washington," she said. "They're scared."

Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America, the group behind the vigil, compared the events of Jan. 6 to the Tiananmen Square protest. Just as the Chinese government lied to its citizens about the events of that massacre, he said, the U.S. government was lying about the insurrection and the violence of the pro-Trump rioters.

Federal prosecutors in D.C. have charged more than 725 people with various crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Of those arrested, 225 were charged with assault or resisting arrest, and more than 75 were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against police officers.

During the attack, when hundreds of rioters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, 140 officers were injured. Other people died, including Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to breach a set of doors inside the Capitol during the riot, and Rosanne Boyland, who authorities said had been "trampled by the mob." Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with a chemical irritant, suffered two strokes and died the next day.

Inside the jail, there are 39 people detained on charges in connection with the insurrection, Keena Blackmon, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Corrections, said Tuesday.

The detention of the Jan. 6 defendants has brought more attention to the jail than it has received in years -- despite more than a decade of complaints and litigation from the facility's inmates, who are mostly Black. In November, a month after a U.S. District judge said jail officials "abused" the civil rights of an insurrectionist, the U.S. Marshals conducted a surprise inspection and found unlivable conditions at the facility.

"The difference in treatment is either based on race or political sympathy for the insurrectionists -- or both," said Tammy Seltzer, director of the D.C. jail and Prison Advocacy Project.

Although the crowd at the jail was small, experts warn that the group's beliefs are widespread among Republicans and the far right.

"The same online movement that coordinated the January 6 riots -- even down to the same users -- are continuing to post about hangings and civil war," Rita Katz, executive director of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism, said in a statement. "The U.S. government can arrest every single rioter who entered the Capitol building last year, but it won't make these dangerous incitements disappear, or prevent another January 6, because those behind the keyboard, who played vital role in organizing, coordinating and mobilizing the community for January 6, continue to incite and recruit, and proved to be untouchable."

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Jackman and Michael Brice-Saddler of The Washington Post.