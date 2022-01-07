Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Seth Zezoff, 38, of 742 W. Van Gough Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of drugs near certain facilities. Zezoff was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

• Moses Clark, 50, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Clark was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.