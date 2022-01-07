NWA preps hoop report

Gentry girls add up wins

Gentry coach Toby Tevebaugh hasn’t minded his girls going under the radar while remaining undefeated through the first half of the season.

The Lady Pioneers’ cover, however, may be gone soon.

Gentry may have turned some heads Tuesday night with a 4A-1 Conference victory over defending Class 4A state champion Harrison. Gentry (16-0, 2-0) outscored Harrison 17-10 to overcome the one-point deficit they had to start the fourth quarter.

“It was a tough game,” Tevebaugh said. “It was called real tight, and they got into a little foul trouble, which helped us. As ugly as I thought we played, I thought the fourth was our best quarter.

“That’s the way it’s been with these girls. They know how to win. They’ve figured out a way through the years to be successful. We played really, really well in the fourth.”

What makes it more surprising is that Gentry has done it with so much youth. Sophomores make up 10 of the 12 players on the Lady Pioneers’ roster, along with one junior and one senior.

Alyssa McCarty, the lone junior, had 16 points to lead Gentry, while sophomores Emma Tevebaugh — the coach’s daughter — and Kaitlyn Caswell added 11 apiece.

“We did feel like this was going to be a building year,” Toby Tevebaugh said. “But we’ve played fairly well and we feel fortunate.

“Emma and Shelby Still hit some big 3-pointers for us, then Emma went 5 of 6 from the line in the last 1 1/2 minutes or so. I have a lot of confidence in our girls in that situation.”

— Henry Apple

@NWAHenry

VALLEY SPRINGS

Tigers claim top spot in 3A-1

Valley Springs coach Blake Hanney said he’s loosened the reins on his players a little bit after the Tigers started 3A-1 Conference play.

As a result, Valley Springs (13-9, 3-0) is currently in front of the league standings after a tough 69-66 win at home Tuesday night over rival Bergman. The Tigers built a 34-21 halftime, then held off a fourth-quarter comeback to hand the Panthers their first conference loss.

“We’re playing a motion offense now,” Hanney said. “I’m letting kids create and make plays instead of being robots. It’s really been working for us.

“My kids played really well against Bergman. They executed the game plan. We contained Walker Patton, who’s had numerous 30-point games this season. My kids stepped up and at the end of the day, we had more points than them. That was the plan.”

Hanney traces the changes back to halftime of a Dec. 17 conference game at Lincoln. Valley Springs trailed 38-25 at halftime of that game, but the Tigers stormed back to take a wild 82-72 victory.

Valley Springs has a relatively young team this season, with only one of its three seniors getting much playing time. However, there is still a variety of players that are still getting the job done right now.

“I’ve been so deep in the past that the kids I’m playing now haven’t had a lot of playing time on the varsity level,” Hanney said. “They’re finally starting to come together and gel, and I don’t want to peak too early.

“We can shoot the ball really well. I’ve got seven kids that can, at any point, spring off for three 3s in a row or go on a scoring spurt by themselves.”

ROGERS

Another road challenge for Mounties

Rogers got off to a good start in 6A-West Conference play with a decisive 56-35 win at Fort Smith Southside.

Tonight, the road challenge continues when the Mounties play at Fayetteville, which opened league play with a 57-46 win at Bentonville West. Rogers (5-7, 1-0) and Fayetteville (9-4, 1-0) are teams in transition after losing some top players from last year.

“There’s some similarities in that we’re young teams counting on freshman and sophomores to play,” Rogers coach Lamont Frazier said.

Rogers also has experienced and talented players in Joel Garner and Will Liddell, a four-year varsity player who averaged 11 points last season.

“(Liddell) is our MVP,” Frazier said. “He’s gotten better from year to year.”

Fayetteville also has a good mixture of talented young players to go along with experienced starters. Sophomore Orrell Gaines scored 26 points to lead Fayetteville in its comeback win at Bentonville West. He adds a scoring threat to senior Landon Glasper, an all-state player who averaged 18 points per game last season.

Glasper had 14 points in the win over the Wolverines.

“(Glasper) is a very talented player,” Frazier said. “He definitely has our attention.”

SPRINGDALE

Bulldogs stay hot

The Christmas break didn’t slow down the Springdale Bulldogs.

Springdale followed a 73-45 win over Conway on Dec. 21 with a 74-69 victory over Rogers Heritage Tuesday in the 6A-West Conference opener for both teams. Springdale has now won seven consecutive heading into tonight’s home game against Fort Smith Southside, which lost 56-35 to Rogers in its conference open.

Springdale coach Jeremy Price expects his team to focus squarely on Southside instead of looking ahead to next week’s showdown against Springdale Har-Ber.

“We’re still in an underdog role, so we need to focus on one game at a time,” Price said.

Still, Springdale (10-3, 1-0) remains one of the surprise teams in Northwest Arkansas. The Bulldogs have a good mixture of talented young players to go along with with some experienced upperclassman.

Courtland Muldrew scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures against Rogers Heritage. Anthony Thomas had 17 points, followed by center Tevin Tate with 15 and freshman Isaaih Sealy with 13. Sealy led Springdale with 21 when the Bulldogs defeated Conway on Dec. 21.

“Isaiah is not intimidated by anyone,” Price said. “He’s a confident player.”

The win over Heritage followed the same pattern when Springdale used balanced scoring to defeat the Wampus Cats. Seven players scored in that game, including 6-0 senior forward Anderson Isaacks, who contributed 14.

“We’ve had a handful of different guys as a our leading scorer at this point,” Price said. “That’s an advantage when you have different guys who can score and it also shows the unselfishness of this team.”