Obituaries

Jim Neeley

Jim Neeley, 88 of Camden, AR passed away Thursday, January 06, 2022 at the Ouachita County Medical Center. He was born November 29, 1933 in Camden, AR to Floyd Fillmore and Florence Epperson Neeley. He was a member of First Baptist Church since 1969. A lifelong Camden resident, he graduated from Camden High School in 1951. He was a graduate of Arkansas A & M with a Forestry degree and was presented the 2015 distinguished UAM Alumni Award. Jim worked for 70 years in the Forestry Industry and he founded Neeley Forestry Service, Inc. in 1972. He was active in the Arkansas Forestry Association and served on their board, and a member of the Association of Consulting Foresters. He was the first Mayor of East Camden when it incorporated in 1962. He loved the outdoors and was an avid quail hunter, fisherman and gardener. He loved Bridge and was active in the Bridge Club for many years. He was a very avid Arkansas Razorback fan and loved football, basketball and baseball.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Rachel Daniel Neeley in 1987 and Margaret McAteer Neeley in 2019; and his brother, Floyd Fillmore Neeley, Jr.

He is survived by his son, John David Neeley and wife, Beth of Camden, AR; daughter, Caroline Neeley of Magnolia, AR; grandchildren, Hannah Roark, Austin Roark, Daniel Neeley and wife, Jada, Taylor Riley and husband, Zachary; and great grandchildren, Zoe Riley and Parker Neeley.

A graveside service will be 2:00PM Friday, January 07, 2022 at Cross Roads Cemetery in Smackover, AR. Brother Richard Merritt will officiate the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 348 W. Washington St., Camden, AR and Arkansas Forestry Association Education Foundation, 1213 W. 4th Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. Proctor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest register, visit www.proctorfuneralhome.com