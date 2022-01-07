FOOTBALL

Longtime assistant dies

Greg Robinson, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos while spending nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died. He was 70. Robinson's wife, Laura, said he died Wednesday from a form of Alzheimer's Disease. The soft-spoken Robinson also served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets (1994) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-03), but he attained his greatest success in six years with the Broncos (1995-2000) under Mike Shanahan. His defenses excelled as Denver won consecutive Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998. Robinson, who was born in Los Angeles, played one year of college ball as a tight end at Pacific before beginning his coaching career there as an assistant. He also coached at Cal State Fullerton, North Carolina State and UCLA before landing a job with the Jets, where he was promoted to defensive coordinator. After his stint with the Chiefs, Robinson was named defensive coordinator at Texas and won a Rose Bowl, then was picked after the 2004 college season to succeed Paul Pasqualoni at Syracuse. His only head coaching stint lasted four years and produced a 10-37 record.

Bears' Fields on virus list

The Chicago Bears placed quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/covid-19 list on Thursday, likely sidelining him for the finale and ending his rookie season. The Bears expected Fields to start at Minnesota on Sunday after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. That plan is now in doubt. Fields has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards. He has more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven) to go with a 73.2 passer rating. A day after rookie Micah Parsons went on the covid-19 list, the Dallas Cowboys placed offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown on the list going into Saturday's game in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

A&M QB heads to Auburn

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is transferring to Auburn. The junior posted on Twitter Thursday that he has committed to play for the Tigers. Calzada started 10 games for the Aggies last season after Haynes King was injured, passing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. His best game came in an upset of No. 1 Alabama when he passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers are trying to replace three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. LSU transfer T.J. Finley finished the season as starter after Nix was injured. Auburn's other scholarship quarterbacks include redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and four-star signee Holden Geriner, set to be a mid-year enrollee.

BASKETBALL

Gobert positive for virus again

The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for covid-19, the NBA didn't even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for covid-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list -- something that didn't even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. He has been ruled out for Utah's game today in Toronto. It is not clear how long he will be sidelined; typically, even with shorter return-to-play rules in place now than what had been the case earlier this season, most players who enter the protocols are out for at least a week. Gobert did not play in Utah's win at Denver on Wednesday night, with the team citing illness as the reason. The Jazz said Gobert took two rapid tests that day, both of which came back negative. But a PCR test, processed overnight, came back Thursday with Gobert positive for the virus again, the team said.

Bucks waive veteran center

The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday, a little over a month after signing the veteran center. Milwaukee had until today to decide whether to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season or waive him. The 31-year-old Cousins averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes in 17 games after signing with the Bucks on Nov. 30. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes Wednesday night in a 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors. Last season, the four-time All-Star played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes. Cousins earned second-team all-NBA honors in 2015 and 2016 before being slowed by injuries, including a ruptured Achilles' tendon, a torn quadriceps muscle and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

NBA fines Kings' assistant

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox $15,000 and the team $50,000 on Thursday for violating league rules prohibiting team owners and executives from interacting with scorer's table personnel during game play. The NBA said Wilcox left his seat to confront operations personnel at the scorer's table about the handling of a clock procedure during a jump ball early in the second half Sunday night in the Kings' home victory over the Miami Heat. The league said the clock procedure at issue was administered correctly by the shot-clock operator.