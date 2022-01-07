100 years ago

Jan. 7, 1922

HARRISON -- Two unidentified men made an unsuccessful attempt to free Lee Sitton, confessed bank robber, from the county jail here last night. ... The two men appeared at the front entrance to the jail about 9:30 and demanded admission. When Deputy Sheriff Ed Vinson refused, one of the men broke the glass in the door and fired at the officer with a revolver. The bullet barely missed Vinson, who ran and got his rifle. As he returned, he saw the two men running away. It is believed that they escaped on horses that they had tied near the jail.

50 years ago

Jan. 7, 1972

MAGNOLIA -- Robert Hildreth, 20, of Village pleaded guilty to making annoying, abusive and obscene telephone calls. Municipal Judge W. A. Eckert sentenced Hildreth to three days in jail, fined him $50 and assessed $27.25 in court costs. Judge Eckert warned him that any recurrence would result in a much stiffer penalty. ... Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mike Kinard said several complaints had been made recently about such telephone calls and that he expected other arrests to be made soon.

25 years ago

Jan. 7, 1997

• Jury selection began Monday in the capital murder trial of Marcel Wayne Williams, 26, accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a young Jacksonville mother Nov. 20, 1994. ... He has admitted to police that he kidnapped, robbed, raped, beat, and choked Stacy Rae Errickson, 22, in North Little Rock's Riverview Park. Officers found her body, clothed and bound at the hands, in a shallow grave in a field near the Arkansas River. Errickson was the mother of an 8-month-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. She disappeared shortly after leaving home for work and stopping at 6:30 a.m. at a Kerr-McGee convenience store in Jacksonville. ... Police eventually connected Williams to the crime through his car, identified by a woman who said Williams had attacked her. Williams is serving three life sentences plus 70 years for two other attacks on women in the same period as Errickson's disappearance.

10 years ago

Jan. 7, 2012

CALICO ROCK -- The Calico Rock City Council has turned over operations of the Calico Rock Visitor Center on Main Street to the Calico Rock Museum Foundation. According to a contract agreement, the city will pay the foundation $19,000 and provide the foundation the use of the building. The foundation will pay for day-to-day operation, routine maintenance and management of the facility, which is connected to the historic building owned by the foundation in which the Calico Rock Museum is operated. ... In 2012, the foundation intends to raise money to further reduce the city's financial burden while continuing to grow the overall efficiency and outreach of the visitor center services.