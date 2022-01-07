OTHERS SAY: North Korea is at it again

What does North Korea think it can gain by promoting nuclear and missile development that threatens regional stability? The international community must put more sanctions pressure on Pyongyang to stop its folly.

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile eastward from an inland area.

In autumn last year, North Korea conducted a series of weapon firing tests, such as with missiles that fly on irregular trajectories and a submarine-launched ballistic missile. It is obvious that Pyongyang intends to diversify the types of missiles it can use to deliver nuclear weapons and increase its offensive capabilities.

By possessing new types of weapons that can be used to target U.S. bases in Japan, North Korea seems to be continuing its tactic of securing a deterrence capability against the United States and gaining an advantageous position in order to pull Washington into negotiations. The launch this time can be said to be an extension of that tactic.