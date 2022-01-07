Pandemic hits more contests

Three days after covid-19 caused one of the state's biggest set of games to be canceled, the pandemic has shelved yet another slate.

North Little Rock boys Coach Johnny Rice confirmed on Thursday that today's game between his top-ranked Charging Wildcats and Class 6A No. 6 Conway was canceled. The Lady Charging Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A and overall, were also scheduled to play the No. 1-ranked Lady Wampus Cats.

The news to shelve the contests coincided with the North Little Rock School District's decision to move to virtual instruction for at least for the next two school days.

"As a result of the growing number of [covid-19] active cases and quarantines, the North Little Rock School District will transition to 100% virtual instruction for [today] and Monday ... at all campuses," North Little Rock Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said in a statement that was released on the district's website and Facebook page. "Therefore, there will be no on-site instruction, after-school activities or athletic events as all schools will be closed. ... To slow the spread of the virus while the schools are closed, our custodial staff will be deep cleaning all hard surfaces at each campus."

North Little Rock also had Tuesday's games against rival Little Rock Central canceled because of covid-19 concerns. All matchups are expected to be rescheduled.

However, North Little Rock and Conway aren't the only teams that had games affected. According to a post on its athletic team's Facebook account, Pulaski Academy's contest against Joe T. Robinson were postponed as was Mills' cross-town battle at eStem. In addition, Mayflower's girls game against Lamar was postponed as well as Bryant's 6A-Central matchup with Mount St. Mary.

DIERKS BOYS

Options galore

Being at a size disadvantage against a formidable opponent on the road isn't exactly the kind of situation Dierks Coach Kevin Alexander likes for his team to be presented with. But there was no way the Outlaws could sidestep the predicament they were in earlier this week against Magnet Cove.

"Man, they are big," Alexander said of the Panthers. "6-8, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. ... it was a scary matchup for us. And the thing is, one of our strengths is our inside game, and they made us look small. They kind of took us out of our inside game, and we had to do something else to get going."

The good thing about Dierks is that they have no problem deviating away from one strong point and pivoting to something else that works.

With his leading scorer slowed against Magnet Cove's huge frontcourt, Alexander turned to sophomore guard Andrew Mack, who scored 25 points in the first half to help Dierks (12-0, 3-0 2A-7), the No. 1 team in Class 2A, come away with an important 53-40 victory.

Senior forward Austin Mack averages a team-leading 18 points for Dierks but was held to just eight points in the game. Fortunately for the Outlaws, others picked up the slack.

"The biggest key with this group is that they all know their role, and every single one of them play together," Alexander said. "They don't care who scores as long as we're winning. Magnet basically shut Austin down, but his little brother [Andrew] went off. And then Andrew Hill, my other big, had 17.

"But that's what's helped us all year. We've got three scorers that at any night can go for 30. But as long as we're winning games, they literally don't care who scores."

Alexander put that theory into perspective when he recalled how his team reacted during a recent trip to Texas before Christmas break.

"One night, Andrew Hill went for 30, and then the next night, Andrew Mack went for 30," he explained. "The next night, Austin Mack went for 30. That's just how it is with this group. To them, they could care less if they score a point. They're all about each other."

One other benefit that's aided Dierks' hot start is the play of guard Ethan Starwalt, whom Alexander praised for his ability to take care of the ball.

"He absolutely doesn't turn it over," he said. "He knows his roll. Now, he can step up and shoot it if he has to, but he knows to get the ball to our big three. Against Magnet, he got us into a shot every trip, and that's huge.

"He's like another coach on the court. He'll come to me and say 'coach, we haven't run this play, do you want to run it'? And I'm like 'yeah, good call'. His twin brother, Evan, has been big, too. He does all the dirty work, like taking charges, getting the tough rebounds and taking on the other team's best player if he has to. It's just been a total team effort."

BERGMAN GIRLS

Still perfect

Bergman kicked off 2022 the same way it ended 2021 – with another rousing victory.

The Lady Panthers, Class 3A's No. 1 team, ran their winning streak to 22 games after picking up an impressive 66-49 road victory over Valley Springs in front of a huge crowd Tuesday.

The final results unfolded in similar fashion as the previous 21 games for Bergman (22-0, 2-0 3A-1).

The Lady Panthers, who welcomed back all five starters from last season's team that finished 37-2 and reached the semifinals, have won all of their contests by at least 10 points. Bergman's nine road wins have come by an average of 26 points, and it's beaten teams from five of the state's six classifications.

"When we play someone, you're either going to get two things," Bergman Coach James Halitzka explained. "They're either going to lay down because they're terrified and know what's coming. Or you're going to get a home run swing because the other team has nothing to lose, knowing that if they knock you off, it's their biggest win of the season.

"And with Valley Springs, we knew what kind of game we were going to get. They're going to go 100% constantly, and when we play them, they're gonna play harder. We just had to weather their storm."

Bergman eventually did that, just like it's done all year.

The game was tied at 12-12 with 5:33 left in the second quarter until Bergman pulled ahead 28-21 by halftime after capitalizing on some dribble-drive opportunities.

Incidentally, it was that same execution by Valley Springs that Halitzka said hurt his team in the first half.

"Early, we jumped on them like 7-0, and they found back," he said of the Lady Tigers. "We sometimes get frustrated and let people bob and weave with the ball. With no shot clock and after about 30 seconds, we tend to gamble and reach too much, and we did that in the first half.

"We were overplaying and gave up a few too many easy lay-ups. But in the second half, we were a lot more disciplined and got more of what we wanted on offense and defense."

The Lady Panthers did begin shutting off Valley Springs' paths to the basket, particularly in that third quarter. Bergman outscored its rivals 20-12 in the period and remained steady throughout the fourth to win going away.

SUPER SIX

The showdowns go on

While a pair of battles between ranked teams were cancelled for the second time this week, there are others that'll still take place, as of now.

Class 6A No. 3 Fort Smith Northside (14-0), the defending girls state champions, hosts No. 4 Little Rock Central (9-3) at Kaundart Fieldhouse. The Lady Bears won both meetings by a combined 40 points last season.

Two other marquee girls contests are scheduled to be played, starting in Crittenden County where Class 5A No. 1 West Memphis (9-3) faces nemesis No. 4 Marion (10-5). Also, Class 1A No. 3 Mount Vernon-Enola (18-2) takes on No. 4 Wonderview (17-4).

On the boys' side, a key 1A-1 West clash will happen between No. 4 County Line (22-3) and No. 5 The New School (22-2). In Class 3A, top-ranked Dumas (13-1) is set to host No. 5 Drew Central (12-4) and in Class 6A, a pair of teams coming off losses – No. 3 Bentonville (9-4) and No. 4 Bentonville West (10-4) – will play.

SALEM GIRLS

Strong on the mend

Salem's loss to Class 2A No. 1 Melbourne on Tuesday night was a tough pill for the Lady Greyhounds to swallow but watching one of its top players go down with an injury was much tougher, according to Coach Josh Bateman.

Senior Jaycie Strong, who is one of the team's primary leaders, went down with a leg injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. Prior to her exit, Salem (11-3 trailed just 29-26 before the three-time defending state champions sprinted away.

Bateman, who noted that several of his players had tears in their eyes when Strong got hurt, said he expects to be without his standout player for a while.

The Lady Greyhounds did manage to beat Jonesboro Westside 69-48 during the George Kell Classic in Swifton on Wednesday behind 21 points from Chelsea Hamilton and 20 points from Marleigh Sellars. Salem will play in the semifinals today against Marmaduke at 8:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play either Melbourne or Valley View.